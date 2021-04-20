The Lodi and Tokay boys soccer teams battled to a 0-0 tie on Tuesday at Lodi’s Don Rostomily Field, with the action living up to the rivalry between the two schools.
“It was a very intense game,” said first-year Tokay varsity coach Erick Santoyo. “Both teams didn’t want to lose, and both teams played very hard. Both teams had key players out on injury, which made the game more even.”
Tokay goalkeeper tallied five saves, and knocked one ball away while colliding with teammate Alex Pineda. Lodi goalkeeper Joshua Moreno had four saves himself.
“It’s one of those rivalry games that I miss watching and coaching,” Santoyo said. “It definitely was not one-sided, which made it fun.”
Tokay (1-1-1) will play at West on Thursday, while Lodi (0-1-1) will host St. Mary’s.
Girls water polo: Lodi 12, Tracy 2
Emily Engle had four goals and Lydia Campbell blocked seven shots as the Flames cruised to victory on Tuesday.
Sarah Campbell and Elisa Grim scored three goals each, and Morgan Vice and Ava Sepulveda had one each.
Boys water polo: Lodi 22, Tracy 3
Dane Cranford scored five goals and Anthony Celli added four as the Flames routed the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Nathan Larson and J.T. Isola added three each, Braden Endter and Ryan Streyle had two each, and Guy Hein, Sam Meyers and Max Bordeau had one each. In goal, Evan Peterson had five blocks and Streyle had three.
Lodi (2-1) will play Lincoln on Thursday.
Baseball: Tokay 21, West 6
For the second game in a row, the Tokay High baseball team went heavy on the offense, this time with 18 hits — at least one by each starter.
Brett Graddy went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs, Logan Drummond was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, Cory Sugg was 2-for-3, Anthony O’Grodnick was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, Josh Anderson was 2-for-2 with two RBIS and two runs, Cade Campbell had a double, three RBIs and two runs, Spencer Berdahl had a double, Joseph Barnhardt had a triple, two RBIs and three runs, Campbell Kurkjian had a single, two RBIs and three runs, and Zackary Patton had a single.
On the mound, Drummond went three innings with one earned run and six strikeouts, and Sugg went two innings with three earned runs and four strikeouts.
Baseball: St. Mary’s 7, Lodi 0
The Rams racked up 10 hits in Tuesday’s victory, scoring four runs in the third and three in the seventh. Lodi fell to 8-5 on the season.
Girls golf: Lodi 212, Tracy 288
Amelia Garibaldi led the Flames with a 38 at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club on Tuesday, along with a 42 from Dalaney Vasquez, a 43 from Vivian Rojas and 45s from Desiree Vasquez and Alison Ky.
Lodi (5-0, 3-0 TCAL) will play Lincoln at Brookside Country Club on Thursday.
Girls golf: St. Mary’s 252, Tokay 283
Mariko Hashimoto led the Tigers with a 47 in windy conditions at Stockton Country Club on Tuesday, along with a 54 from Emma Jellen, a 56 from Emma Buck, a 62 from Samantha Hittle and a 64 from Claire Jellen.
Boys tennis: St. Mary’s 5, Tokay 2
With neither team fielding Nos. 2 and 3 doubles, the Rams cruised to victory at TOkay on Tuesday. Tokay’s Nick Merrill won 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11) at No. 2 singles, and Seth Cunha won 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (11) at No. 3 singles. Tokay is 0-3 in the TCAL.
JV baseball: Lodi 6, St. Mary’s 4
Lodi rallied to beat the Rams on Tuesday, with a triple, a single and three runs from Andrew Wright, two hits each from Luke Toy and Austin Meehleis, and one each from Brayden Stout, Gavin Mora and Nico Lombardi.
Wright got the win on the mound, with two hitless innings as the Flames improved to 11-2.
JV girls water polo: Tracy 13, Lodi 6
Abigail Rusch had eight saves in Tuesday’s loss, along with four goals from Cassandra Oaxaca, one goal each from Madison Broughton and Moriah Schmierer, four steals from Rachel Pescucci, three steals from Addyson Thatcher and two steals from Averie Lodi.