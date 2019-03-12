The Lodi High boys golf team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 207-219 win over Vista del Lago of Folsom at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club, par-37, on Tuesday.
Ethan Korock fired a 1-under 36 for Lodi. Jack LeBaron followed at 41, Jake Aberle 42 and Trevor Topham and Ryan Chraska each had a 44.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Liberty Ranch 16, Galt 1
The Hawks had 10 hits and 11 walks in Tuesday’s victory over their Sierra Valley Conference cross-town rival, to go along with four Warrior errors.
Josh Kerin went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs to lead the Liberty Ranch offense, along with a 2-for-2 day from Louis Manning with two walks, two RBIs and three runs. Thomas Avila had a double, an RBI and two runs, Easton Hawkins had a double, and Michael Ramirez, Anthony Perez and Brady Norris had singles.
Galt had six hits — two singles each from Ethan Reece, Hiroto Umeki and Ivan Arana.
Junior varsity
Lodi 4, East Union 0
Hayden Hildenbrand went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Flames on Tuesday, while Tyler Meehleis, Jackson Konz and Billy Machado combined for a three-hit shutout. Meehleis and Ty Molden had singles.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lodi 4, Calaveras 2
Danielle Pfenning pitched 6 1/3 innings for the win on Tuesday, striking out five while allowing two runs on six hits. Ashlee Toy finished the final inning with no hits.
At the plate, Andrea Lira and Shelby Katzakan each went 2-for-4, with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs from Katzakan and one double and a run from Lira. Pfenning drove in the other two runs with a single, Ashlee Toy had a single and a run, and Kayleigh Coberly and Johnna Schroeder had a single each.
Ripon Christian 2, Tokay 1
Katherine Jackson pitched six innings with seven strikeouts and two runs on five hits, but the Tokay offense wasn’t able to rally against Ripon Christian, with five hits.
Simone Medeiros went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run, Aly Hodge had a single and and an RBI and Hannah Hauschildt and Emily Walker had singles.
Junior varsity
Calaveras 12, Lodi 2
Gabriella Fasano, Gillian Donley and Kendall Robbins each had a hit for Lodi (0-3) in Tuesday’s non-league game at the Lodi Softball Complex. Fasano and Halee Gonzalez each scored.
SWIMMING
Varsity girls
Lodi 95, Lincoln 93
The Flames took the top spot in just two events in Monday’s Tri-City Athletic League win over Lincoln, but their depth gained them points across the board.
Sydney Spencer led a sweep of the top three spots in the 50-yard freestyle with a win a 26.27 seconds, and the 200-freestyle relay team of Spencer, Macie Gill, Deanna Brazil and Alice Ciobanu won at 1:47.41.
Varsity boys
Lodi 92, Lincoln 75
Lodi had wins in four events in Monday’s loss, with JJ Baynard taking part in three of them. Baynard won the 50 freestyle at 24.78 and the 100 backstroke at 1:07.92, and was part of the 200-freestyle relay team along with Blaine Zindel, Evan Arredondo and Mawell Green that won at 1:45.36. Zindel added a victory in the 500 freestyle at 6:17.53.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 133, Lincoln 51
The Flames won all three relays and seven individual events in Monday’s victory. Makael aAuchard won the 200 freestyle (2:19.54) and the 100 backstroke (1:27.65), Kailah Lillie won the 200 individual medley (2:41.62) and the 100 freestyle (1:04.41), Jada Delay won the 100 butterfly (1:11.02), Joshlyn Hurles won the 500 freestyle (6:28.65) and Abby Staniec won the 100 backstroke (1:13.61).
Junior varsity boys
Lincoln 104, Lodi 76
The Flames had wins in two events in Monday’s loss, with Joshua Cavero winning the 100 breaststroke at 1:04.72 and the 200-freestyle relay team of Chris Ciobanu, Camden Fong, Jacob Thomas and Cavero won at 1:34.67.