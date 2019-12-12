Lauren Frisk wasted little time in getting the ball rolling for Tokay.
Sabrina Welch provided all of the offense for Galt.
All of that played out in an area non-league high school girls soccer game at Hubbard Field on Thursday. Tokay went on to post a 3-2 win over Galt.
In the first six minutes of the game, Frisk, a junior forward, scored the first goal. Then within four minutes, sophomore midfielder Shayla Bradley gave Tokay (1-5) a 2-0 lead on her goal inside the Warriors’ net.
“That was our main goal was to break them down,” said Tokay coach Samuel Gonzalez on Galt’s defense. “Making sure we can attack as much as possible. I told the girls that there’s going to be more opportunities for them if they work hard, and as a team. But they have to go out and wanting to work. They had a very good first half.”
But Galt (0-6-2) trimmed the Tigers’ lead to 2-1 in the 23rd minute. That is when Welch, a junior forward, lined up for a penalty kick. Going against Tokay goalie Madison Covey-Taylor, Welch picked her spot inside the net. The soccer ball lined drive into the left corner of the net at the south end of Hubbard Field for the goal.
“We just needed to regroup and figure out our playing situation,” said Galt coach Courtney Carillo. “Which players did we needed to mark, which ones that we needed to read.”
Five minutes later, Tokay scored its final goal of the game. Frisk, racing past two Galt players down the Galt sideline, cut to her left and booted the ball into the right side of the box, just past the hands of Galt goalie Giselle Avalos. That gave the Tigers a 3-1 advantage.
In the 45th minute, Galt scored its final goal. Welch, after a cross-field pass at the north end of the field, moved the soccer ball in a straight line toward the box. That led to Covey-Taylor coming out of the box, and Welch punching the ball into the left corner of the net for a 3-2 score.
“I just think they came out with more intensity,” Carillo said. “We want to finish those goals, the shots that we were taking.”
The final 35 minutes of the game saw both squads play lots of defense. On top of that, the game became slightly physical to the point one of the referees pulled out a yellow card.
Galt midfielder Briana Bermejo, a junior, pushed Tokay forward Alexia Garcia down on the left side of the field, inside the box, on Galt’s sideline in the 62nd minute. That led to the yellow card.
“Toward the end it was a little bit,” said Gonzalez of the physicality of the game. “You’re down a goal and you want to come back. Physical, but not too much; not to where it’s out of control.”
Tokay went for the corner kick. But a group of Galt players were able to flush out the soccer ball past a group of Tokay players, sending the ball out of bounds.
“They came out a little strong as well,” said Gonzalez of Galt’s play in the second half.
In the 72nd minute, Tokay forward Annika Hauschildt looked like she was going to give her team an extra goal on a penalty kick. This time Avalos was ready, moving swiftly after Hauschildt booted the ball. But the ball rolled outside of the net and out of bounds.
“We still played the style that we’re suppose to play,” Gonzalez said. “Just because we missed doesn’t mean we’re going to go back and put everybody back there. Because if we put everybody back there, what’s going to happen is just going to allow them to attack. I told the girls that they have to be composed.
Carillo added, “I think with the score being so close — down by one goal — everyone was stepping up.”
Covey-Taylor, one of the team’s four captains, had seven saves in the game. Natalie Nord, along with defender Hannah Hauschildt and defender Cynthia Jimenez, are the other captains.
Avalos, a junior, had four saves.
