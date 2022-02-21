The Tokay High girls wrestling team is sending three wrestlers to the CIF state girls wrestling championship after placing third at the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament over the weekend.
The top six wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state championship, which is Feb. 24 through 26 at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Lodi has two wrestlers moving on as well.
Tokay senior Valeria Flores placed third in the 143-pound division, finishing with a 4-1 record. Cynthia Isordia was fourth at 137, and freshman Kayleen Tuacao was fifth at 126 with a 4-2 record.
Lodi’s Elora Parises went 3-1, losing the championship of the 189-pound division to Casey Rankin of Casa Roble. She’ll be joined at the state tournament by Emely Zavala, who finished 3-3 and placed sixth in the heavyweight division.
Galt’s Valentina Ortega just missed out, placing seventh at 170 with a 3-2 record.
BOYS WRESTLING
SJS Masters
A pair of local boys wrestlers are headed to the state boys championship, which is the same date and place as the girls tournament.
Liberty Ranch’s Paul Johnson went 4-1 in the 145-pound division and placed second after a 10-1 loss to Vacaville’s Ethan Birch.
In the heavyweight division, Lodi’s Felipe DeMatos placed fifth with a 6-2 record, with a win over Ponderosa’s Gabriel Johnson in the fifth-place match.
A pair of Liberty Ranch wrestlers finished just out of the state qualifiers, with Michael Negrete seventh at 195 and Kinyaa’aanii Nuno eighth at 138.
Liberty Ranch placed 19th with 45 points, and Lodi was 40th with 23 points.
BASKETBALL
D4 boys playoffs
Liberty Ranch 86, Colfax 47
The top-seeded Hawks outscored Colfax 33-13 in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way in Friday’s first round matchup. Liberty Ranch (23-5) played West Campus on Monday, results weren’t available at press time.
D6 boys playoffs
Elliot Christian 73, Stockton Christian 48
Peyton Yarbrough went off for a triple-double in Friday’s playoff victory over Stockton Christian, with 16 points, 12 assists and 13 rebounds.
Roman Castro added 17 points for the Eagles, Jeremy Nielsen had 15, Andrew Gretsinger had 9 points and 15 rebounds, Jeremiah Carter had 6 points, Dillon Ehresman had 4, and three players had 2 points in Caleb Guerzo, Jayden Gaither and Nevin McKissick.
On Monday, seventh-seeded Elliot played at No. 2 Sacramento Waldorf in the semifinals. Results were unavailable at press time.
SOCCER
D4 girls playoffs
Pioneer 3, Liberty Ranch 1
The sixth-seeded Hawks dropped out of the playoffs with Friday’s semifinals loss to No. 2 Pioneer. Pioneer will play No. 5 Kimball for the D-4 championship on Wednesday.