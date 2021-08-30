The Tokay High football team improved to 2-0 with Monday’s 34-3 road victory over Bear Creek in Stockton.
The Tigers jumped out early to lead 28-3 by halftime.
“Oh yeah, it’s the first time we’ve been 2-0 in I think, five years? They’re excited,” said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “They’re already kind of putting this one and focusing on next week. I’m pround of them for that.”
That game against Kennedy out of Sacramento is actually this week. Monday’s game was originally scheduled for last Friday, but unhealthy air due to wildfire smoke canceled games across the Valley. Which means the turnaround for the TIgers is four days.
“Yeah, it’s going to be tough. I’ve never done this before,” Rhoads said. “We’ll have a short week, with one less day to prep practice-wise, a few less days to get film ready, but we’ll be ready to go.”
On Monday, Andru Melgoza opened the scoring by taking a short pass from Branden Moreno in the flat to the end zone. Xavion Moreno scored on a 37-yard rush, and Barrett Crosby scored from 28 yards out. Melgoza scored on another Branden Moreno pass before halftime.
Tokay’s Zack Filippini added an exclamation point on Tokay’s victory with a quarterback keeper from 5 yards out.
Tokay’s junior varsity squad also won, 36-0.
VOLLEYBALL
Foundation Game: Tokay 3, Linden 1
Taylor Willis racked up 19 kills in Monday’s victory, along with 23 assists, 6 kills and 7 aces from Paige Delph, 15 assists and 3 aces from Paris Vang, 5 kills and 3 blocks from Morgan Daniels and 4 kills from Kaitlyn Ortegel.
While the Foudation Game doesn’t count toward a team’s record, the Tigers had non-league games last week and placed second in a tournament over the weekend for a 4-1 start.
Foundation Game: Bear Creek 3, Lodi 0
Grace Culler had 13 assists, 3 aces and 3 digs in Lodi’s loss on Monday, along with 4 aces and 2 kills from Avery Peterson.
GIRLS GOLF
Hilmar Yellowjacket Tournament
The Lodi girls golf team won in Hilmar on Monday, with a 308 in the 5 player, 4 score format, a full 20 stroke against of second-place Union Mine.
Amelia Garibaldi shot a 2-under 70 to win the individual low, with teammate ClaraGrace Plath third with a 75. Reese Koenig tied for fifth with a 78, and Viviana Rojas scored an 85.