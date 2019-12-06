Two Lodi High boys basketball players scored double-doubles in Friday’s 54-42 loss to Damonte Ranch at the Cartwright Classic at Elk Grove High.
Isaac Bishop had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Lodi (2-4), and Logan Stout had 11 points and 10 boards.
Nathan Shoup added 6 points, and Stephano Casciaro, Andreas Pappas and Trevor Jackson had 3 each.
Lodi plays at 12:30 p.m. today against Center.
Will C. Wood 62, Tokay 23
Hamza El Kheidi led the Tigers with 7 points in Friday’s loss, along with 4 from Hamdallah El Kheidi, 3 each from Nick Merrill and Aiyaz Meir, and 2 each from Gurveer Badyal, Uriel Penaflor and Huzi Waziq.
Tokay (0-6) will host River City on Monday.
Freshmen
Lodi 64, Center 39
Connor Davis led the Flames with 19 points and Brayden Stout added 16 in Friday’s victory. Isaac Maldanado added 11 points, Tarek Maier had 5, Matthew Schiess had 4, and Zachary Stephens, Christian Huerta and Adam Shergill had 3 each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity
Liberty Ranch 2, Tokay 1
Cynthia Jimenez scored Tokay’s lone goal on a free kick, and goalkeeper Madison Covey-Taylor had 9 saves in Friday’s area non-league game at Hawk Stadium.
Junior varsity
Tokay 3, Liberty Ranch 0
Carmen Gallo scored two goals for Tokay in Friday’s non-league game. Emma Ayesh had the other for the Tigers. Goalie Noelle Coffman only had one save for Tokay.