Girls basketball: Lodi races past Tokay in finale Tokay guard Mio Moriki (15) drives to the basket, but is met by Lodi center Veronica Alejandrez (23) and guard Marissa Fabian (behind Moriki) in a TCAL girls basketball game at The Jungle on Feb. 7. Buy this photo

Girls basketball: Lodi races past Tokay in finale Tokay guard Mia Misasi (3) gets ready to take the ball up the court past Lodi forward Brooke Aberle (behind Misasi) and Tokay guard Mio Moriki (15) nearby in a TCAL girls basketball game at The Jungle on Feb. 7. Buy this photo

Girls basketball: Lodi races past Tokay in finale Tokay forward Madison Gonzales (10) and Lodi forward Ellie Van Tassel (right) chase after a loose basketball in a TCAL game at The Jungle on Feb. 7. Buy this photo

Girls basketball: Lodi races past Tokay in finale Lodi guard Marissa Fabian (12) looks to move the basketball into the paint past Tokay forward Alanna Stoops (20), with Lodi center Veronica Alejandrez (23) and Tokay guard Mia Misasi (3) nearby in in a TCAL game at The Jungle on Feb. 7. Buy this photo

Girls basketball: Lodi races past Tokay in finale Lodi forward Brooke Aberle (with basketball) makes an attempt to get past Tokay forward Aniyah Dean (behind Aberle), as Lodi guard Calista Morita (11) watches in a TCAL game at The Jungle on Feb. 7. Buy this photo

Girls basketball: Lodi races past Tokay in finale Tokay guard Simone Medeiros (1) looks to pass the basketball while Lodi guard Ashley Vasquez (20) defends in a TCAL contest at The Jungle on Feb. 7. Buy this photo