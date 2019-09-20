The Lodi High boys water polo team split two games at the Napa Tournament on Friday.
In their second game of the day, the Flames posted a 14-7 win over Benicia. Victor Plunkett had five goals for Lodi (6-5) and teammate Elijah Kim netted three. Braden Endter had two goals and Jack Isola and Jackson McDonald each had two. Goalie Sam Meyers had nine blocks for the Flames, plus two steals.
Today, Lodi will play three games in the consolation bracket of the tournament.
Amador Valley 10, Lodi 9
Plunkett had six goals in the Flames’ first game of the tournament. Kim, Endter and Shane McKay each had one goal. Meyers had four blocks and one steal.