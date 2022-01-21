The Lodi High boys soccer team took down West 3-0 on Thursday for their second straight shutout.
Zach DaValle started the scoring with an assist from Camden Locke, followed by a penalty-shot goal from Alexo Tenorio. Jimmy Basulto finished the scoring for Lodi, which is 4-0-2 in TCAL play.
Junior varsity boys
West 3, Lodi 2
The Flames’ three-game win streak came to an end on Thursday. Jose Villalobos and Noah Solt scored for Lodi, and Villalobos and Henry Rosales played solid on defense, but Lodi was hit with its first league loss to bring its TCAL record to 3-1-2.
BASKETBALL
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 52, Tokay 17
Emmy Spaletta led Lodi with 11 points in THursday’s victory, along with 9 points, 11 rebounds and 9 steals from Kiah Aitken, 8 points from Zoe Aitken, 7 points from Isabel Humphrey, 6 points from Grace Culler, 5 points from Makenna Shultz, 4 points and 5 rebounds from Malia Urich, and 2 points from Sam Magana.
Lodi’s JV squad is 20-1.