Sports shorts: Tokay golf beats West

Alessa Ohata was one of two Tokay High girls golfers who fired in the 40s in Tuesday’s Tri-City Athletic League match against Weste.
Ohata, a senior, fired a 42 while Tiger teammate Emma Buck had a 49 in Tokay’s forfeit win over West, which didn’t have enough players for a team score. Tokay’s Mariko Hashimoto followed at 53, Hannah Hauschildt 58, Annika Hauschildt 59 and Emma Jellen 60.
Lodi 230, Bear Creek 255
Desiree Vasquez, a junior, fired a 40 for Lodi (3-0) in Tuesday’s non-league win at The Reserve in Stockton.
Amelia Garibaldi followed in scoring for the Flames at 41, Delaney Vasquez 44, Reese Koenig 49, Kerrie Nickel 56.
Today at the Woodbridge Country Golf Club, Lodi plays another non-league against Liberty Ranch.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Davis 23, Lodi 8
Victor Plunkett had three goals and Seth Hillstorm had two for Lodi in Tuesday’s loss. Jackson McDonald, along with Shane McKay and Ashton DeVries each had a goal, and Sam Myeyers had three blocked shots and a steal.