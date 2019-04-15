On Saturday, 13 Lodi High swimmers made their coach John Griffin a happy camper.
In particular three of those Flames, one of whom broke a new Tri-City Athletic League record.
At the TCAL swimming championships at Tokay High’s pool, Lodi finished high in both the boys and girls’ divisions. Both teams took second place in the team standings; the Lodi boys had 338 points and the girls 243.
“This is got to be one of the funniest seasons we’ve ever had,” Griffin said. “The kids just came out and jelled together, worked together, loved each other. The varsity kids are just a good, core group of kids.”
The St. Mary’s boys won the league title with 363.50 points and the Lincoln also won the crown with 358 points.
Next for Lodi, as well as some Tokay swimmers, is the Sac-Joaquin Section swimming trials and finals from Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 4. That meet will also take place at Tokay’s pool.
Aidan Scott, a junior, broke the league record in the boys’ 100 backstroke with a time of 53.11 seconds. St. Mary’s Justin Park had the previous record at 54.83 in 2015. Scott also won the 200 intermediate medley at 2 minutes, 1.66 seconds.
Scott was also part of the Flames’ 400 relay team with Victor Plunkett, Alexander Elrod and Tucker Utley that won at 3:20.77.
Other Lodi boys who had top finishes at the meet or had qualifying times during the regular season to earn a berth to the section meet are Elrod, taking second place in the 100 freestyle at 49.96 and competed at the 100 backstroke at 58.87; Benton Peterson, 100 breaststroke at 1:08.88 and the 200 IM at 2:20.61; Matt McCay, 100 freestyle at 50.62 and 50 freestyle at an even 23 seconds and Plunkett, 500 freestyle at 5:12.91 and fourth, 200 freestyle, at 1:53.85.
Additional Flame boys advancing to the section meet are Eli Kim in the 100 butterfly at 1:00.89 and the 100 breaststroke at 1:10.48; Shane McKay, 100 breaststroke at 1:07.81; Matt Nickel, 50 freestyle at 25.32 and Utley, second in the 200 freestyle at 1:51.14 and fifth in the 100 butterfly at 56.42.
Maddie Woznick was also a double-winner for Lodi. Woznick, a senior, won the girls’ 500 freestyle at 53.81 seconds, and the 100 freestyle at 51.81. She was just shy of breaking her own record in the latter event, set at the 2018 TCAL meet at 51.50.
“Maddie is just a class act,” said Griffin of Woznick.
Woznick, who has advanced to the California Interscholastic Federation State Championships the last two years, was on the 200 medley relay team with Allie Coughlin, Melissa Celli and Audrey Moore, winning at 1:53.51.
Coughlin, also a senior, took first place in the 100 butterfly at 1:00.25 and third in the 100 freestyle at 57.21.
Celli was first in the 200 IM at 2:16.89 and third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:09.62. Moore, only a freshman, was second in the 200 freestyle at 1:57.19. Madison Rishwain advances, as she took third in the 100 backstroke at 1:08.33 and sixth in the 200 IM at 2:31.67.
“They were all great,” said Griffin of the girls who advance.
The Tokay boys took fifth place in the final league rankings with 87 points. The Tokay girls took fourth at 144 points.
Katie McLain is the only Tokay girl swimmer advancing, as she won the 200 freestyle at 1:55.61 and second in the 100 breaststroke at 1:08.78. McLain, plus Nicole Iturraran, Molly Robison and Taleiya Campos-Rodriguez, were part of the 200 freestyle relay team that took second place, clocked at 1:48.18. Iturraran was fifth in the 50 freestyle at 27.10.
For the Tokay boys, the 400 freestyle team of Jason Winters, Owen Canestrino, Nathan Bonham and Hayden Wilson took fourth place at 3:37.19. Wilson was third in the 100 butterfly at 55.57.
