Athlete of the week: Lopez, Galt scoring often in preseason games

Family: Parents Natividad Aguilar and Laura Lopez; brother Cristian and sisters Stephanie, Selene, Blanca and Maria.

Favorite sport: Soccer

Favorite athlete: Argentine professional soccer player Lionel Messi

Best sports moment: When Lopez and the 2017-18 Galt High boys soccer team won the Sierra Valley Conference and Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV titles last winter.

Hobbies: Hanging out with his girlfriend and his/their friends.

Favorite local restaurant: Tacos Romero

Must-see TV: He doesn’t watch TV

Dream car: A new Ferrari

Dream vacaction: Spain

Famous person he’d like to meet: Messi

Future plans: After he graduates from Galt High next spring, Lopez plans to attend college and play on the college’s men’s soccer team. He’s undecided on his major.