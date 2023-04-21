The Lodi High tennis team kept alive its perfect record in Tri-City Athletic League play with Tuesday’s 9-0 sweep over Tokay on Thursday.
Lodi is 8-0 in TCAL play, with matches remaining against Lincoln (8-1) on Monday and West (4-4) on Tuesday.
Tokay dropped to 0-8 in league matches.
Of the six singles matches, the closest was at No. 2 singles, where Lodi’s Jackson Stilwell won the first set 6-4, Tokay’s Shaun Spencer won the second set 7-5, but Stilwell responded to win the tiebreaker 11-9.
At No. 1 singles, Lodi’s Ryan Marini defeated Tokay’s Marcos Ordaz 6-0, 6-0, Lodi’s Everett Hunt defeated Scott Spencer 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles, Guy Hein defeated Tokay’s Jordan Abellera 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles, Tanner Duda defeated Tokay’s Michael Gilbert 6-3, 6-2 at No. 5 singles, and Joey Dockery defeated Tokay’s Arjun Virk at No. 6 singles.
Tokay defaulted on No. 2 and 3 doubles with not enough players, and at No. 1, Lodi’s Conner Moreno and Brandon Schultz defeated Tokay’s Elijah Ochoa and Manny Cahue 6-0, 6-1.
GOLF
Varsity boys: Lodi 198, West 326
The Flames improved to 7-0 in TCAL play with Thursday’s victory, led by Timur Alalin and Kaden Guthrie, who both carded 1-over 38 on the par-37 Woodbridge Golf & Country Club course.
Jack Main shot a 39, Blake Ehlers a 41, and Zach Stephens a 42.
SOFTBALL
Varsity: St. Mary’s 7, Tokay 4
The Rams poured on five runs in the fifth inning to defeat the Tigers on Thursday.
Emma Misasi went 2-for-4 with a triple for Tokay, while Bella Godinez had a double, and Rachel Shannon, Maddie Schneider and Hannah Nava each singled. In the circle, Shannon held a dangerous St. Mary’s lineup to two earned runs.
Tokay (4-7, 2-6 TCAL) will host Lodi on Tuesday.
Varsity: Tracy 13, Lodi 4
The Flames had nine hits, but less luck stringing them together for runs in Thursday’s loss. Kiki Mazza went 2-for-3 for Lodi, Allison Frank went 2-for-4 with a double, Hannah Escalante and Tealla Rivera each doubled, and Kennedi Brooks, Ashlyn Jubrey and Janie Schallberger each singled.
