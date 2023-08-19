Castro provides the fireworks as Tigers trounce Titans in opener

Marcus Castro made sure Tokay High’s football season started with a bang, returning the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to give the Tigers an early lead over the visiting Chavez Titans.
The next 47-plus minutes provided some scattered fireworks and a lot of yellow flying through the air.
In a game marred by penalties — many of them a result of pre-snap mistakes — and sloppy execution by both teams, the Tigers used big plays from Castro and a stifling defensive effort to rout the Titans 39-0 on Friday night at Hubbard Field.
Castro also returned an interception for a score, picking off Chavez quarterback Deon Mao late in the third quarter and racing 55 yards to the end zone to put Tokay up 24-0. It was one of three interceptions for the Tigers, with Jeremiah Rodriguez and Jacob Zentner also picking off Mao.
If not for a penalty Castro would have had a third touchdown, but his 78-yard scoring run late in the first quarter was negated by a holding call. The Tigers were penalized three more times on the drive and eventually had to punt.
Tokay started its next drive in Chavez territory, and after a couple of runs and another penalty, quarterback Timmy Karagounis hit Jason Evans with a quick-hitter in the seam. Evans caught the ball in heavy traffic, bounced off a defender and rumbled to the end zone to give the Tigers a 13-0 lead. Kicker Gabriela Gonzalez followed with one of her four extra points on the night.
Karagounis added two more TD passes in the second half, connecting with Rodriguez for a 23-yard score and Barrett Crosby from 3 yards out.
Chavez’s best scoring opportunity came late in the opening quarter on a drive starting in Tokay territory. Mao found Raymond Arnold for a 22-yard pass, and after two short runs the Titans faced a third-and-5 at the Tokay 21-yard line. Mao dropped back and was sacked by Victor Vazquez for a 6-yard loss, followed by an incomplete pass on fourth down that gave the ball back to the Tigers.
Tokay will travel to play Bear Creek next Friday.
