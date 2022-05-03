The Lodi High boys gold team finished a clean sweep of the Tri-City Athletic League with a win at the league tournament on Monday, led by Jake Aberle’s top finish among the field.
Aberle shot a 1-under 70 on the par-71 Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton. Teammate Jack Main was third with a 76, followed by Cedar Burns at 82, Jack Topham at 85, and Ryan Hohenthaner at 86.
The Flames will be back in action at Elkhorn next Monday for the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament, which draws teams from the TCAL, the Delta League, and Sierra Foothill League. From the TCAL, Lodi will be joined by Lincoln, which finished second with a 405, and St. Mary’s, which was third at 418.
TRACK AND FIELD
TCAL Championship
Athletes from the TCAL will descend on Tokay High today for the league championship meet, which will see field events begin at 2 p.m. and track events at 4 p.m.
Today is the preliminaries, with the finals on Friday. Athletes will compete for a chance to go to the SJS Division I meet, May 10 and 12 at Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills.
Lodi will travel across town with at least one school record holder in Maceo McDowell, whose 23-foot, 7-inch jump broke older brother Elijah McDowell’s mark.
Lodi coach Chris Galindo said it will be an exciting meet, as the TCAL track meet has been canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Lodi 9, West 3
Kayleigh Coberly came a double away from the cycle in Monday’s victory, going 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, five RBIs and three runs.
Kenedi Brooks went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Janie Schallberger was 2-for-3, Haylee Gonzalez had a single and two runs, and Isabella Hall, Justice Kent and Corinthia Rivera each singled.
Brooks pitched the complete game, striking out 11 batters.
Lincoln 14, Tokay 4
The Tigers dropped to 1-11 with Monday’s loss.
Junior varsity
Lodi 17, West 7
The Flames improved to 21-0 win Monday’s victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.