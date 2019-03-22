Five hits weren’t enough for the Galt High baseball team on Friday, as San Juan pulled out a 4-3 non-league win.
Marco Federighi had two hits for Galt (1-9), while teammates Sabastian Sotoa, Ethan Reece and Logan Mayfield each had one. Reece and Federighi had an RBI each.
Galt pitcher Ivan Arana went the distance, striking out 10 San Juan batters and allowed only four hits.
SOFTBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 25, West 6
Sydney Featherston went 2-for-2 that included a double, plus two stolen bases and an RBI for Lodi (1-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 1-5) in Thursday’s game at the Lodi Softball Complex.
Hailey Gonzalez went 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base and an RBI, while Flame teammate Jocelyn Moya was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a double. Elosia Dominguez went 2-4, scored three times, had four RBIs and two doubles and Kendall Robinson singled, scored four times, had three RBIs and walked three times.
Hadley Evans, along with Lodi teammates Alexis Bindi, Leyla Ayala, Molly Crosby and Eva Azevedo, combined to walk 13 times.
in the circle, Dominguez pitched three innings, struck out six West batter, gave up three hits and walked four. Bindi pitched the final inning that led to a strike out and no hits.
Lincoln 11, Tokay 9
Alexia Salazar had two singles for Tokay in Thursday’s TCAL game. Aaliyah Awan and Ingrid Mackey each singled, while Tiger teammate Sierra Miranda doubled. Karen Nateras and Jasmine Rocha each singled.
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity boys
Elliot Christian at CCAA meet
Josh Alejandre threw the discus at 92 feet, 2 inches for the Elliot Christian High boys track and field team, which competed at the first Central California Athletic Alliance meet at Ripon High on Thursday.
Other Eagle placers were Alexander Pinasco in the shot put, taking fourth place at 31 feet and Alejandre sixth at 29’ 11”. Mason Jones was fourth in the 200-meter race at 26.44 seconds and Jon Brodie eighth at 27.15. Brodie was seventh in the long jump at 16’ 9.5” and 10th in the 100-meters at 12.49. Jon Wuest was ninth in the 1,600-meter race at 6 minutes, 4.39 seconds.
Mason Jones was 10th in the shot put at 24’ 9” and Peyton Yarbrough 13th in the same event at an even 21 feet.