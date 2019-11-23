The Tri-City Athletic League all-league teams were released recently for boys and girls water polo, and both teams were littered with Lodi and Tokay players, including some of the top awards.
Lodi’s Victor Plunkett was named the league’s co-MVP after scoring 184 goals throughout the season, along with 40 assists. Lincoln’s Owen Sherman was the other co-MVP. Plunkett was also named to the first-team All-Sac-Joaquin Section, according to Lodi coach Dan Christy.
On the girls side, Tokay goalkeeper Alanna Stoops was named co-Goalkeeper of the Year, along with Lindoln’s Alana Lillie. Stoops was an anchor for the Tokay defense.
On the boys side, Juan Valdez of St. Mary’s was named Goalkeeper of the Year. The first team included Lodi’s Eli Kim (62 goals, 33 assists) and Jackson McDonald (31 goals, 25 assists), and Tokay’s Nate Bonham.
The second team included Lodi’s Braden Endter and Seth Hillstrom, and Tokay’s Nathan Larson and goalkeeper Conley Souza.
The girls team, which saw Lincoln’s Annikah Lillie as the MVP, had first-team selections of Elisa Grim and Hannah Wilson from Lodi, and Hanna Ortiz from Tokay.
The girls second team included Aiyana Evans and Lily Kim from Lodi, and Katie McLain from Tokay.
Lodi’s boys squad went 17-11 overall and 7-3 in TCAL play, for second place with Lincolnd behind St. Mary’s (10-0). The Flames were seeded second in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs, and exited in the first round after a 13-6 upset at the hands of No. 10 Pitman.
Lodi’s girls went 14-8, and placed second in the TCAL with an 8-2 record behind Lincoln (10-0). Tokay placed fourth. Lodi entered the Division I playoffs as the eighth seed and knocked off No. 9 Bear Creek 13-2 in the first round before running afoul of top-seeded Davis Sr. in an 18-4 loss.