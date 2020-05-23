With current athletic director Matt Silva expecting his first child to join the family any time now, the leadership of Galt High’s athletic department will transition to Courtney Carillo for the 2020-21 school year.
“I’m excited about it, and I’m looking forward to it,” Carillo said. “I’m hoping for the best with everything going on right now. Hopefully I can get things going and get kids involved.”
Carillo coaches the Warriors’ girls soccer team, a position she is giving up for the athletic director position.
Carillo and Silva both teach in the physical education department at Galt, something Carillo said will be helpful. Silva will also be coaching cross country.
“Being a coach at the school I think helps a lot, knowing what the AD does,” Carillo said.
Silva has been the athletic director since he was named interim athletic director in October 2017. He was named the full-time AD in 2018.
It’s a strange time to assume control of an athletic department, with everything shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I mean, everybody’s doing the best that they can given the cirumstances,” Carillo said. “I’m really hoping everything really works out and we can get the kids playing.”
Galt has its everyday challenges as well, with a league realignment cycle coming up, and the ordinary ins and outs of high school athletics.
“I think the biggest challenges are usually making sure every season, every sport goes off without a hitch,” she said. “Making sure there’s coaches, enough student participation. We have some nice new facilities, so hopefully that boosts morale with everything.”