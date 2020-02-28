A new spring sports program played its first contest of the season on Friday.
The first-ever Lodi High boys volleyball team trotted onto the court inside the old Inferno Gym to face Pleasant Grove’s squad. Once Pleasant Grove served to start the match, Lodi’s Andreas Pappas, Kobe Linson, Riley Ebbs, Tommy Copeland, Carson Kosaka and Gavin Peters were more than ready to bump, set and spike.
Then 40 minutes later, Pleasant Grove posted a 3-0 win over the Flames; the Eagles’ scores were 25-9, 25-7, 25-9.
“We have been playing for three weeks,” said Lodi coach Paul Wilson, who is also a teacher at the campus. “What they knew before was how to play in PE. Now they are learning how to play volleyball; learn the offense, learn the defense. There’s a lot to do.”
Pleasant Grove, out of Elk Grove, has nine of its 12 players on the roster listed at 6 feet and taller. The Eagles’ tallest players were 6-foot-8 Joseph Espy, a sophomore, and at 6-5 were middle blocker Max Sorensen and middle hitter Noah Wagner. The trio, along with a strong serving game, flexed their experienced muscles that resulted in many sideouts. That helped Pleasant Grove break free from a 3-2 lead that was expanded to 9-4 and 12-5.
The second set was a repeat effort by both teams from the first set. Lodi and Pleasant Grove kept the second set close. Then the visiting Eagles soared to a 7-4 lead that was largely thanks to the Flames’ receiving errors. What also helped Pleasant Grove were many aces that were not returned, which led to more points and a win for a 2-0 lead.
Lodi had some bright moments during its first-ever boys volleyball match against Pleasant Grove. Ebbs had strong play at the net and had close to a half-dozen blocked shots. Peters was consistent in serving and setting up the volleyball for his teammates.
Pleasant Grove and Lodi were knotted at 3-all in the third set. But much like the first two sets, the Eagles were able to pick their spots on the Flames’ side of the court to send the ball, most of which were sideouts. That led to an 18-9 lead, ending the set on a 6-0 run for the sweep.
Wilson, who has taught and coached volleyball Buchanan High and Clovis West High before arriving at Lodi High seven years ago, has high hopes for the Flames this and upcoming seasons.
“I started the program at Buchanan,” Wilson said. “We had a rough couple of years. Then we won the (Central Section) Masters tournament. Our goal is just to get better and keep faith in each other. They are improving every day.”
Rounding out the eight-player Lodi roster are Conner Davis and Juan Carlos Santillan. Lodi is also fielding a junior varsity boys volleyball team.
According to Tokay High Athletic Director Michael Holst, the Tigers are also fielding a varsity boys volleyball team only. Tokay will play its first match of the season at River City of West Sacramento on Friday, March 6.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.