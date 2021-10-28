The Lodi High girls cross country team ran away with victory on Wednesday at Lodi Lake Park to clinch the team’s 18th straight league title.
With sophomore Kiah Aitken leading the way, the Flames placed all five scoring runners in the top eight for 25 points, beating out second-place Lincoln by 40 points. Tokay placed fourth with 91 points.
The win marked 18 straight league victories for the Lodi girls squad, with some of them coming before the school moved from the San Joaquin Athletic Association to the Tri-City Athletic League.
“It’s good to keep it going, instead of losing it after over 18 years,” Aitken said. “It motivated us to work harder.”
Aitken won the 5-kilometer race in 18 minutes, 50.7 seconds, ahead of Lincoln’s Skyler Tatum at 19:40.4 and Emma Kaufman at 19:47.7. Aitken jumped out to an early lead, and kept pulling away.
“That’s what she’s done all year. She starts building that gap more and more as the race goes on,” said Lodi coach Dylan Silva. “In our league and smaller meets, she’s been the best runner by a good margin. It’s something that she just has to do to run her pace. She’s not going all out, but when we do go to the bigger meets, she gets pushed a little, so that takes some getting used to.”
Then came a slew of Lodi and Tokay runners from fourth to ninth — Lodi’s Zoe Aitken (20:02.21), Lodi’s Ella Waters at 20:20.1, Tokay’s Sheema Mohsin at 20:47.6, Lodi’s Keeli Reinken at 20:55.7, Lodi’s Emmy Spaletta at 21:07.7, and Tokay’s Emma Shackelford at 21:42.6.
“They talk about it. They know it’s a streak, don’t want to be the team that loses that streak, so they use that for some motivation,” Silva said. “They’re a little nicked up, and they were talking at the line about the streak, and they went out there and ran well. They know all the other teams are gunning for them.”
Silva pointed out Spaletta, who ran a personal best on Wednesday, Waters, who’s running with a slight injury, and Reinken, who is still getting back to strength after a bout with illness, as playing key roles in the team championship.
“She’s a first-year runner, and she’s been getting better and better each week,” Silva said of Spaletta. “Racing takes time getting used to, and she’s been progressing all year. We knew we needed five girls to score as a team to have a chance at state.”
On the boys side, the Flames placed second with 54 points to first-place Lincoln’s 24. St. Mary’s was third at 88, and Tokay fourth at 93. Lodi was tied with St. Mary’s for second place heading into the final meet, and their run on Wednesday sealed second place overall.
“It was our building year, and we kind of surprised ourselves the first league meet, and saw we could do it,” Silva said. “They kept getting better each week, and ended up with some PRs (personal records) in the league meet.”
Lincoln’s Noah Pagaran won the race at 15:46.5, and Riley Walker was Lodi’s top runner, finishing fifth at 17:19.8. For Lodi, Sulhe Saleh was eighth at 17:43.0, Alex Mendoza edged out Lincoln’s Caleb Cliburn with a sprint down the stretch for ninth, Charles Starr was 14th at 17:55.0 and Noah Silvia was 18th at 18:23.0.