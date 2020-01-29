Revenge was very sweet for the Tokay High boys soccer team on Wednesday.
That taste filled the Tigers’ palates near the halfway point of the first half of their Tri-City Athletic League game against Tracy at Hubbard Field. The result was Tokay came away with a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
Winning this game was huge for Tokay (5-0-1 in the TCAL, 9-1-2) over Tracy (3-1-2 in the TCAL, 4-5-4). The squads ended their first meeting in a 2-2 tie on the Bulldogs’ field Jan. 10.
“We were only two points ahead of them last time we tied at their place,” said Tokay coach Ruben Gomez. “It was an important game for us.”
Tokay and Tracy each have four games left in league play. According to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s website — cifsjs.org — the playoffs are expected to start on Feb. 17. The top three teams in the TCAL advance into post-season.
“With the win, it gives us a little bit of a cushion with four more games left,” Gomez said.
The game was scoreless until the 26th minute. That is when Tokay halfback Eduardo Guillen, one of the team captains, took the pass from teammate Manuel Yepiz, another midfielder, and launched the soccer ball into the back of the net at the north end of the field after getting inside the middle of the box. That gave Tokay a 1-0 lead.
“He’s been solid,” said Gomez of Guillen. “He moves the team around. As you can see, he covers a lot of field.”
Ten minutes later, Tokay upped its lead to 2-0. This time, it was Jose Contreras’ turn. The Tiger halfback, who like Guillen is also a senior, took an assist from teammate in midfielder Brandon Razo, who chased the soccer ball with a Tracy player at the north end of the field. Razo booted the ball from the right side of the net before he ran out of bounds. Then Contreras smacked the ball into the right side of the net for the goal.
“We started to get more into a rhythm,” Gomez said. “We’re starting to execute more of a 1,2 touch passes. The kids are starting to filter on defense. We’re doing well. That has helped us.”
Tokay, which had nine shots on goal in the game, added its final goal in the 44th minute of the game. Razo, this time, got the goal coming off a corner kick at the south end of the field, slid the soccer ball into the left side of the net. Tiger halfback Jeffrey Orozco had the assist on the goal.
“He was on the team last year but he didn’t play much,” said Gomez of Razo.
Tracy scored its only goal in the 77th minute. Forward Jeffrey Moreno, on a loose ball in front of the Tigers’ net, shot the ball into the net at the north end of the field.
Gomez credits the steady growth of the Tigers dating back to pre-season. The spurt started after Galt, the four-time Sierra Valley Conference and two-time section Division IV champions, beat Tokay 2-0 in a non-league game at Warrior Stadium on Dec. 3, 2019.
“We knew that game against Galt, it was the first game for both of us,” Gomez said. “Obviously, they are a very solid team. We knew that we had a lot of growth to do. We have good, core kids.”
Tokay continues league play at West on Friday.
