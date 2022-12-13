The Sierra Valley Conference released its fall All-League teams recently, and Liberty Ranch took two MVP awards and two Coach of the Year awards.
In football, running back/linebacker Arthur Draeger won the league’s MVP, with Warren Schroeder named Coach of the Year after the Hawks went 5-0 in league play, and in volleyball, Paitlyn Snow was named the league’s MVP, with Mack Snow winning Coach of the Year after a 10-0 league campaign.
Draeger was one of the top running backs in the Sac-Joaquin Section, racking up 1,874 yards (fifth in the section) and 29 touchdowns on 192 carries. He eclipsed 100 yards in all 11 games as the Hawks went 10-0 in the regular season before being stunned by Dixon in the playoffs.
Draeger also had 13 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and on defense he had 119 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 10 passes deflected.
Paitlyn Snow was the catalyst of a Hawks volleyball team that went 24-8, running the table in the SVC before falling to Central Catholic in the second round of the D4 playoffs. Snow, an outside hitter, led the team with 357 kills, succeeding on 38.7% of her attempts. She added 92 aces, 256 blocks, 41 assists and 5 blocks.
Other Hawks on the All-SVC volleyball team are Rachel Smith (291 kills, 54 aces and 44 blocks), Mady Truelock (117 kills, 22 aces, 9 blocks and 123 digs) and Carlie McCormick (17 aces, 295 digs and 26 assists). Galt’s Katelyn Wilfong (85 kills, 88 aces, 187 digs and 207 assists) also made the team.
In football, offensive MVPs went to Rosemont’s Michael Cherry and El Dorado’s Anthony Mahaffey, defensive MVP went to Union Mine’s Andrew Duran, and outstanding lineman went to Rosemont’s Jausani Nelson.
All-league picks for Liberty Ranch were running back/linebacker Gavin O’Brien (729 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns), tight end/defensive end Cody Smith (9 catches for 153 yards; 66 tackles and 10.5 sacks), lineman Brody Budesilich, quarterback/safety Kymani Fenika (699 passing yards and 4 touchdowns, plus 633 rushing yards and another 12 touchdowns on offense, 46 tackles and 4 interceptions on defense), tight end/safety Armando Tapia (7 catches for 247 yards and 2 TDs on offense, 38 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pick on defense), defensive back Nick Camarillo (21 tackles and 3 interceptions), lineman Erik Salas (52 tackles and 6 sacks) and running back/safety Shaye Setter (35 carries for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense, 30 tackles and 2 interceptions on defense).
Galt had two all-league selections in quarterback Cole Erman (1,023 passing yards with 10 touchdowns, plus another 671 rushing yards with 7 scores) and running back/linebacker Brenden Lane (36 carries for 244 yards and a touchdown).
In cross country, Liberty Ranch’s Kyle Oltmanns made the boys team, as did Galt’s Kitto Gonzalez and Chase Munn. Galt’s Emilyann Sheldon and Cheyenne Ullrich made the girls team.
And in girls golf, Liberty Ranch’s Genevieve Akers and Halle Ory made the team, as did Galt’s Brooklynn Beck.
Varsity girls: Sheldon 41, Lodi 37
The Flames dropped to 3-6 this season with Monday’s non-league loss, with 9 points and 4 rebounds from Norah Mayer, 7 points and 5 boards from Isabel Humphrey, 6 points and 14 rebounds from Kiah Aitken, 5 points from Janie Schallberger, 4 points and 4 steals from Zoe Aitken, and 4 points from Emmy Spaletta.
On Saturday, Lodi finished the Folsom Vista Tournament with a 53-41 loss to McFarland, with 12 points and 8 rebounds from Kiah Aitken, 7 points and 7 boards from Schallberger, 7 points and 5 rebounds from Humphrey, 7 points from Merry Ferro, 5 points and 4 rebounds from Zoe Aitken, and 3 points from Spaletta.
Lodi is back in action today with a road game against Pleasant Grove in Elk Grove.
JV girls: Sheldon 47, Lodi 40
Sienna Aitken led the Flames with 21 points in Monday’s loss, along with 7 from Makenna Shultz, 4 from Jocelyn Alvarez, 3 each from Kylie Blum and Khalayah Wright, and 2 from Keily Ramirez.
