Hawks shocked by Dixon in Division V quarterfinals

Liberty Ranch running back Arthur Draeger hurdles a defender for a short gain during Liberty Ranch's 28-21 playoff loss to Dixon on Friday at Hawk Stadium in Galt. Nov. 11, 2022

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

The Sierra Valley Conference released its fall All-League teams recently, and Liberty Ranch took two MVP awards and two Coach of the Year awards.

In football, running back/linebacker Arthur Draeger won the league’s MVP, with Warren Schroeder named Coach of the Year after the Hawks went 5-0 in league play, and in volleyball, Paitlyn Snow was named the league’s MVP, with Mack Snow winning Coach of the Year after a 10-0 league campaign.