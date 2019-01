Athlete of the week: Curtiss appears to be back on track for Tigers

Family: Parents Travis and Amy; brothers Simon and Cody.

Favorite sport: Wrestling

Favorite athlete: Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles

Best sports moment: Earning a CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships berth by winning her final match at the Sac-Joaquin Section and Northern Section Women’s Championships at McNair High last February.

Worst sports moment: When she suffered torn ligaments in her left foot at the start of this season. Curtiss sat out for five weeks.

Hobbies: Drawing, singing and photography.

Favorite restaurant: Taco Bell

Must-see TV: Supernatural

Dream car: An older Jeep

Dream vacation: Spain

Famous person she’d like to meet: Actor Johnny Depp

Future plans: After she graduates from Tokay High in the spring of 2021, Curtiss plans to attend a four-year college to major in zoology; she plans to become a zoologists. She hopes to wrestle at that college, if possible on a scholarship.