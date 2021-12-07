Asher Schroeder led the Flames with 13 points in Monday’s 82-47 victory over Valley out of Sacramento, along with 11 from Matt Schiess, 10 each from Kevin Dondero, Conner Davis, and Steven Whiting, 8 from Brayden Stout, 5 each from Hayden Moreno and Pierce Deandres, 4 from Conner Moreno, 3 from Zach Stephens, 2 from Adan Alvarez and 1 from Hugo Balderrama.
SOCCER
Varsity boys
Tokay 0, East Union 0
The Tigers battled to a scoreless tie with East Union on Tuesday, with 4 saves from Alejandro Parra. The Tigers got solid games from Eldiberto Perez, Ediberto Carbajal and Anthony Santoyo.
Tokay is 1-1-3.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 3, East Union 0
Alejander Trejo, Jaime Magallanes and Yohan Pineda scored for the Tigers, with assists from Pineda and Edren Diego. Goalkeeper Nicholas Avalos had 3 saves, and Enrique Guillen 1 as Tokay improved to 4-2.