On your marks... get set...
With all of California’s regional stay-at-home orders lifted, The Sac-Joaquin Section Board of Governors voted 47-10 on Tuesday to allow leagues to set their own seasons of sport, with purple-tier sports allowed to play immediately.
With counties assigned to color tiers based on their COVID-19 infections, the CIF assigned sports to the different tiers. The Purple Tier, which is the most restrictive tier and where most counties in the state currently lie, includes cross country, golf, tennis, swimming and track.
“Because we have so many counties — and at least until a couple of days ago, three different regions for the stay-at-home orders — the feeling from our schools was a one-size fits all strategy doesn’t work, at least not as well as a situation where leagues can choose to play sports they can get in,” said Assistant Commissioner Will DeBoard. “I imagine most of the leagues will do most of the purple sports early.”
John Williams, the commissioner of the Sierra Valley Conference, said the league met last week and hammered together a plan to split the sports into three seasons, and include cross country, either boys or girls golf, and football in the first season. Another meeting is scheduled for this morning to set some schedules in stone.
“We talked about a three-sport model where each season’s seven weeks,” Williams said. “There’s still a couple of discussions about whether boys golf goes first or girls golf. A few things like that needs to get ironed out. I think we’ll go a long way toward setting that tomorrow.”
The Tri-City Athletic League, which covers Lodi and Tokay, is not that far ahead, since the San Joaquin Valley region came out of the stay-at-home order this week. Robert Winterhalter, the Athletic Director at Lodi High, said the TCAL has an AD meeting on Thursday.
“(Tokay Athletic Director Michael) Holst and I, along with the two other ADs from our district, met with district today,” Winterhalter said. “We broke down the tiers and the protocols, and the district was supportinve of everything. So it’s good we have their support as well.”
The first SVC sport that has a definite start date is cross country. The league will have three center meets, with the first at El Dorado County Fairgrounds on Feb. 10, followed by a Feb. 22 meet at Union Mine High School. The third is supposed to be March 10 at Rosemont High, but so far the league hasn’t seen an indication whether or not Sacramento City Unified will be ready to open the campus for a run, so it has been left as “to be determined.”
The only hard stipulation the section gave its leagues was that they can start play immediately, and must be finished by June 12. So the SVC assigned football, an orange-tier sport, to its first season, so that it can be ready to go when that tier opens.
DeBoard said for football, there must be 14 days of practice before the first game, and the first five days can happen under any tier, but beyond that, the county has to be in the orange tier.
On Tuesday, the first athletic contest in the section took place at Union Mine just after the section’s meeting. It wasn’t official, but cross country teams from El Dorado High, Bradshaw Christian, Golden Sierra and Oak Ridge competed in the meet. Union Mine, El Dorado and Bradshaw Christian are part of the SVC.
“They chose to go ahead. I told them, you need to make sure you get permission from the county,” Williams said. “Bradshaw got permission from Sacramento County, and El Dorado and Union Mine got permission.”
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the TCAL was moved from Division II to Division I for wrestling. The move was for competitive balance reasons, DeBoard said.
“Division I wasn’t really working that well with two leagues. Moving the TCAL up didn’t have a big effect, but it allows the Division I tournament to be more of a real tournament,” DeBoard said. “That’s something the wrestling people were pretty much all in favor of, including the TCAL. To go from a 20-man bracket with some pretty decent leagues in there to only 16 to qualify 8 is not bad deal.”