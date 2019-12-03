Isaac Bishop led the Lodi High boys basketball team with 21 points in Saturday’s 68-62 loss to Christian Brothers, as Lodi fought from a 20-point deficit to make it a 1-point game in the fourth quarter. Logan Stout added 17 points, Julius Latteri had 8, Stephano Casciaro had 5, Nathan Shoup had 4, Andreas Pappas had 3 and Gabe Biagioni and Ethan Bronson had 2 each.
On Tuesday, Lodi dropped a 62-51 decision to Stagg, with Casciaro and Bishop scoring 14 points each. Stout added 11 points and 9 boards, Latteri had 7 points, Biagioni had 2 points, Trevor Jackson had 2 points and 8 rebounds and Shoup had 1 point.
Junior varsity
Lodi 47, Stagg 41
Tony Rivera scored a double-double in Tuesday’s victory with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Dondero added 7 points and 10 boards, Mason Stout had 9 points, Dylan Scott had 7, Pierce DeAndreis had 5, Carter Swicegood had 3 and Hayden Moreno had 2.
Freshmen
Lodi 47, Stagg 22
Connor Davis tallied a double-double with 12 points and 18 rebounds in Tuesday’s victory, along with 8 points from Adam Shergill, 6 each from Chevy Martinez and Zachary Stephens, 5 from Matthew Schiess, 4 points and 13 boards from Adrian Mandez-Maldanado, 2 points and 10 rebounds from Brayden Stout, and 2 points each from Jacob Ivey and Conner Moreno.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Rodriguez 57, Lodi 44
Annette Vasquez had 9 points in Monday’s loss, along with 8 from Ashlee Toy, 7 each from Savannah Head and Reese Hohenthaner, 6 from Angie Fugazi, 4 from KayLeigh Coberly and 3 from Aiyana Evans.
On Tuesday, Lodi hosted Rocklin and lost 52-33 to fall to 0-5, with 13 points from Toy, 7 each from Vasquez and Hohenthaner, 4 from Head and 2 from Fugazi.
BOYS SOCCER
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Laguna Creek 0
Alfonso Castro scored in the first half for the Flames, and Daniel Barkley scored after the break in Tuesday’s home victory, with assists going to Christian Garcia and Eldiberto Perez. Bryan Valez had four saves in the shutout, and Kellan Brophy, Reed Waters and Jack Topham played well for Lodi (3-0).
WRESTLING
Varsity boys
Calaveras 63, Lodi 6
Shawn Carpenter scored Lodi’s only points with a pin at the heavyweight spot.
Lodi won two of the three girls matches with pins from Emely Zavala and Anna Rodriguez.
Junior varsity
Calaveras 28, Lodi 24
Lodi’s Daniel Romo, Evan Souza, Preston Izzaquirre and James Galindo won their matches by pin.