The Lodi High boys and girls track and field teams can break out the brooms.
Hosting the Tokay squads in the Tri-City Athletic League dual meet at Lodi High on Thursday, Lodi ended the season with a 98-33 win in the boys’ meet and 96-34 in the girls.
In 15 events, the Lodi boys won 12. Darrius Hart was a triple winner for Lodi in the triple jump at 41 feet, 6 inches, the high jump at an even 6 feet and the long jump at 22-3.
Ethan Pipkin and Kimani Bell were double winners for the Flames. Pipkin won the 110-meter hurdles at 16.28 seconds and the 300 hurdles at 42.56. Bell won the 400 at 53.46 and the 200 at 23.69.
Other winners for Lodi were the 4x400 relay team; Larry McDowell in the shot put at 44-11 inches; Lucas Fonda in the 1,600-meter race at 4 minutes, 49.15 seconds; Luke Peterson in the 3,200 at 11:15 and Joey Padilla in the pole vault at 11-6.
Tokay boys’ winners were Joseph Filippini in the 100-meter at 11.86 seconds, Adan Vigueras in the 800 at 2:16.3 and Dean Eaton in the shot put at 133-10.
On the girls’ side of the meet, Lodi won 10 of the 15 events. Emily DuBois was also a triple-winner for the Flames; the senior won the 100 hurdles at 16.13, the long jump at 17-9.25 (a new school record) and the high jump at 5-4.
Kaylie Sauerland was another double winner for Lodi; she won the discus at 97-1 and the shot put at 32-4.75.
Other winners for Lodi were Lyneth Alacar in the 100 at 13.65; Kelsey Siria in the pole at an even 10 feet; Paige Sefried in the 800 at 2:19.06 and Amelia Ellison in the 300 hurdles at 50.84.
Natalie Nord was a double winner for Tokay; she won the 400 at 1:04.14 and the 200 at 27.66. Other Tiger winners were Kari Anema in the 1,600-meter at 4:27.71 and Stacie Burks in the triple jump at 37-1.5.
Lodi won both of the 4-by-100 relay events in boys and girls.
Next for the Lodi and Tokay squads is the TCAL trials and finals, which will be at Tokay’s on-campus stadium, Hubbard Field. The trials will be held next Wednesday, and the finals a week from Friday. The field events start at 2 p.m. and running events at 4 p.m. on both days.