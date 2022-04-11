The Tokay High baseball team won the rubber match of their series against Lincoln on Friday, with Cade Campbell allowing two hits and striking out six in a five-inning, 12-2 victory.
Campbell made it happen at the plate as well, with a 3-for-3 day with a home run and three RBIs, Tokay coach Scott Campbell said the home run was his 10th of the season, tying him for the lead nationally.
Also getting it done were Cory Sugg with three RBIs, Brett Graddy with two RBIs, Ryan Oliveri and Brock Sell with two singles each, Max De Santiago with a double, and singles from Matthew Alagna and Campbell Kurkjian.
The win left Tokay alone atop the Tri-City Athletic League standings at 5-1 (11-6 overall). Right behind are Lodi (12-6, 4-2), Lincoln (10-7, 4-2) and St. Mary’s (5-10, 4-2).
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Elliot Tournament
Elliot Christian hosted a tournament on Friday and Saturday, going 2-1 to place third despite missing three players for a total of nine available.
The Eagles beat Redwood Christian 13-0 in the opener, then lost 19-7 to Woodland Christian, and closed with a 15-0 shutout win over Buckingham Charter in the third-place game. Ben Holt defeated Woodland Christian 10-7 in the championship game.
Natalie Snowden pitched all three games for Elliot, going 2-1 with two shutouts, including a no-hitter against Buckingham Charter (that game ended after three innings due to the mercy rule).
At the plate, Lexie Adolf tallied seven hits with two doubles, nine runs and three stolen bases; Snowden had seven hits, all of them singles, and nine RBIs; Savannah Evans had six hits with three doubles and seven RBIs; Jocelyn Palos and Megan Koehler had four hits each; Alyssa Kaebler had three hits and six runs; Emma Westcott had three hits; and Jackie Go and Abby Palos had two hits each.
Elliot is back in action today with a 4 p.m. home game against Big Valley Christian.
SWIMMING
Lodi vs. Lincoln
The Lodi varsity girls defeated Lincoln 142-44 on Friday, with Olivia Stevenson and Lexi Reynolds taking two events each.
Stevenson won the 200-yard individual medley at 2 minutes, 12.22 seconds and the 50 freestyle at 25.27, while Reynolds won the 100 butterfly at 1:02.17 and the 500 freestyle at 5:38.08. Single-event winners included Addie Mortenson in the 200 freestyle, Molly Thurlow in the 100 freestyle, Kaylee Maldonado in the 100 backstroke and Claire DeVries in the 100 breaststroke.
In girls diving, Lodi’s Savanna Berry won with 144.30 points, with teammate Avery Rhodes second.
The varsity Lodi boys lost 101-68, with double winners Billy Brown (53.00 in the 100 freestyle and 1:01.27 in the 100 backstroke) and Wyatt Reynolds (1:50.90 in the 200 freestyle and 4:53.20 in the 500 freestyle), while Dane Cranford won the 100 butterfly at 57.45.
In junior varsity, the Lodi girls won 128-51 and the Lodi boys lost 110-67. For the girls, Nina Brandstad won the 200 individual medley at 2:33.20 and the 100 breaststroke at 1:17.01, while J.D. Mancuso won the 200 freestyle, Peyton Bishop won the 50 freestyle, Ava Sepulveda won the 100 freestyle, Madison Broughton won the 500 freestyle and Samantha Turner won the 100 backstroke.
For the JV Lodi boys, Caden Zicari won the 100 freestyle (54.98) and the 100 butterfly (1:02.10), and Ryder Wakeham won the 50 freestyle (25.67) and the 500 freestyle (6:06.34). For single events, Jack Joseph won the 100 backstroke and Shawn Selling won the 200 freestyle.
