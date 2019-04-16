Accomplishments: Aidan Scott has broken one record.
Now the Lodi High boys swimmer has another one on his mind that would require him to travel out of the area.
At the Tri-City Athlete League swim championships at Tokay High’s pool on Saturday, Scott, a junior, broke the league record in the boys’ 100 backstroke with a time of 53.11 seconds that also gave him the league title. St. Mary’s Justin Park set the previous record of 54.83 in 2015.
“I thought I was 1/10th over it in the prelims the day before,” said Scott of the time. “I knew I could break it. There were a bunch of good swimmers before it.”
Scott admitted to slipping on one of the turns in the backstroke in the preliminaries the day before. Making that correction in less than 24 hours, and he felt a stronger finish would surface.
“I was just pumped up for the finals,” Scott said. “Just feeling the energy.”
Part of his success toward breaking the former league time is one of Scott’s movements during the race. It’s a move he’s worked since he’s been a member of the Lodi Swim Club, which Lodi High coach John Griffin started after he became the school’s swim coach in 1982.
“The dolphin kicking under water,” described Scott. “I also have a real, smooth stroke, because I’m used to swimming in the club season.”
Before the league championships, Scott had already earned a section qualifying time in the backstroke. That is an even 1 minute, according to the Sac-Joaquin Section’s website — cifsjs.org.
Scott was also part of the Flames’ 400 relay team that included teammates Victor Plunkett, Alexander Elrod and Tucker Utley that also took first place at 3 minutes, 20.77 seconds.
Saturday was a good day for Scott and 12 other Lodi High swimmers. They swam to qualifying times in their events that earned them a spot at the section championships. The trials and finals of the meet will take place, also at Tokay’s swimming pool, starting Thursday, May 2 through Saturday, May 4. The finals will be held that Saturday.
“There are so many good swimmers,” Scott said.
Having already earned a berth at the section meet in the backstroke, Scott is thinking of success in the post-season.
“I was already focused on sections,” Scott said. “The next two weeks, I start (getting) ready for the sections, hoping to do a lot better at sections than this past weekend.”
Next step after that meet is the California Interscholastic Federation State Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High. But he must match or lower the time that is required, which is 51.04, according to the state’s website — cifstate.org.
“For me, I’m trying to qualify for state and I haven’t made those times,” said Scott of preparing for the section championships. “It’s three weeks until sections. This first week, training hard. The last two weeks, just trying to get into the finals.”
Scott has, and still is, putting in the time in hopes of achieving his dream of a lowered time at the section championships and advancing to the CIF meet. He practices twice a day, six days a week. That also includes dry land workouts that include running and push-ups.
“An hour before school,” said Scott of part of his practice schedule. “I do a lot of IM (intermediate medley) work. I do a lot of 200s and lot of distance work.”
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.