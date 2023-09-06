The Lodi High tennis team swept its singles matches to defeat Rio Americano in a non-league match on Tuesday at Lodi High.

Sydney Friesen defeated Jenny Yin 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Savannah Chinchiolo won 6-1, 6-4 over Clara Sax at No. 2, Emma Stilwell defeated Quinn Inghorn 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3, Hannah Larson won 6-1, 6-0 at Marianna Garcia at No. 4, Keara Shoup won 6-2, 6-2 over Kelsey Pence at No. 5, and Nyla Haynie won 6-3, 6-4 over Maiya Flaning at No. 6.

