The Lodi High tennis team swept its singles matches to defeat Rio Americano in a non-league match on Tuesday at Lodi High.
Sydney Friesen defeated Jenny Yin 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, Savannah Chinchiolo won 6-1, 6-4 over Clara Sax at No. 2, Emma Stilwell defeated Quinn Inghorn 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3, Hannah Larson won 6-1, 6-0 at Marianna Garcia at No. 4, Keara Shoup won 6-2, 6-2 over Kelsey Pence at No. 5, and Nyla Haynie won 6-3, 6-4 over Maiya Flaning at No. 6.
Rio Americano swept the three doubles matches.
Varsity: Tokay 25, Millennium 14
Aria Khan completed 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Tuesday’s victory, hitting Jayda Perez and Skyla Rivera for scores.
Perez added a touchdown on the ground.
On defense, Kayleen Tuavao returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown, and Camilah Fajardo snagged another pick in the end zone on Millennium’s final drive. Andrea Ochoa led the team with five tackles, and Tuavao tallied four.
Varsity: Pioneer 3, Liberty Ranch 0
The Hawks dropped to 6-5 overall with Tuesday’s 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.