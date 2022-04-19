The Lodi High baseball team scored a victory over Tracy in Tri-City Athletic League play on Tuesday, beating the Bulldogs 4-2.
Lodi trailed 1-0 early, then rallied for the victory, scoring all four runs in the sixth inning. Nathan Sherbondy led off the crucial inning with a single, and later scored on a passed ball. Sean Kennedy reached on a dropped third strike, then Donavan Thorpe and Gavin Mora walked, setting up a loaded bases situation for pinch-hitter Braden Stout, who cleared the bases with a double.
The Flames finished with six hits — Stout’s three-run double, and singles from Sherbondy, Dylan Bartlett, Dominic Brassesco, Kennedy and Auston Schmierer, who made it to second on an outfield error on his single.
On the mound, Andrew Wright went the distance for the victory, with seven strikeouts against five hits and just one walk.
Lodi (13-7 overall, 5-2 in the TCAL) continue their series against Tracy on Thursday in Tracy.
Tokay 3, St. Mary’s 2
The Tigers also scored an important league victory on Tuesday, scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat St. Mary’s 3-2.
Cory Sugg went six innings for the win, with six strikeouts against six hits, before Brock Sell set down the side in 11 pitches in the bottom of the seventh for the save.
At the plate, Sell led with four singles, while Ryan Oliveri had a double, a single and two runs, Brett Graddy had a double, and Maximus De Santiago and Campbell Kurkjian had singles.
Tokay (13-7) remained atop the TCAL standings with a 6-1 record, while Lodi and Lincoln are tied at 5-2. The Tigers and the Rams will play again on Thursday, at 6 p.m. at Zupo Field.
On Friday, The Tigers racked up 13 hits in a 13-4 non-league victory over Galt, with four singles from Sell. Sugg had a double and two singles, Graddy had a pair of singles and two RBIs, Matthew Casillas had a double and a single, Ian Monte had two singles, Matthew Troutner had a triple and two RBIs, Matthew Alagna had a double, and De Santiago had a single and two RBIs.
On the mound, Graddy started and went three innings, allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out four, before Alagna made a relief appearance, with four innings of scoreless ball for the win with three hits allowed and four strikeouts.
