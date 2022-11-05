The Lodi High football team battled in Friday's Sac-Joaquin Section playoff opener at Vacaville on Friday, but turnovers and a smashmouth Vacaville team proved to much in a 35-20 loss.
Vacaville, the No. 8 seed in Division II at 8-3, moves on to face top-seeded Manteca, while Lodi heads to the offseason, finishing with a 7-4 record.
Lodi's offense sputtered at the start of the game, losing fumbles on its first two drives — the second featuring a 50-yard touchdown return by linebacker Noa Siaosi for the opening score of the game.
It would not be the last turnover of the game for the Flames.
“Turnovers, three short fields, we gave them a scoop and score, and a pick six, and look at the score. There it is, right there,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “We had a great season, but I mean, it's a playoff game, you can't freakin' be turning the ball over, and that's what's been killing us all season, and it's just unfortunate that's how we ended the season.”
Between all that, the game featured two hard-hitting teams with marquee running backs, with Lodi's Kaiden Merryman dueling with Vacaville's Cristian Diosdado. Merryman finished with 132 yards and all three of Lodi's touchdowns on 20 carries, and Diosdado racked up 159 yards and a score on 24 carries.
Merryman's first touchdown came early in the second quarter after a long Lodi drive, when he sped around the left end, slipped a tackle and tiptoed along the sideline to the end zone, the total a 26-yard journey.
A botched onside kick combined with a penalty gave Vacaville another short field, and a few plays later running back Liam Flaherty took a direct snap for a quarterback sneak-style play to put the Bulldogs up 14-6.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave Vacaville yet another short field, and two plays later Diosdado weaved his way for a 20-yard score.
Lodi prevented Vacaville from scoring again before the half when the Bulldogs completed a long pass, but Lodi's Jordan Diaz ripped the ball from receiver Jemeir Buckner's hands for a strip, and Lodi went into halftime down 21-6. Duenas said he told the players at halftime that the game wasn't out of reach.
And Lodi showed no quit, forcing a missed field goal (Vacaville did leave some points on the field with three missed field goal attempts), then forcing a punt. A few minutes later, Merryman broke off a 38-yard touchdown run, out-sprinting the entire defense.
But Vacaville responded with a short drive and another Flaherty touchdown push from 3 yards out.
With Lodi, a run-first team not really built to chase the lead, trailing by one or two scores most of the night, the Flames went to the air, more so than any game this year. Quarterback Matt Shinn completed 7 of 15 passes for 141 yards, with three of those catches going to Bubba Stout, who finished with 91 receiving yards.
But after Merryman's third touchdown capped a long drive, and another missed Vacaville field goal, Lodi had a chance to tie the game, only for Vacaville's Buckner to set up under a pass for an interception and a 35-yard return for a touchdown.
“Dude, we're down 14, we score, they score again, they punch it back, we come in and score, we get a stop, now it's time to go and we throw a pick six,” Duenas said. “That's football, right? But you cannot fault the effort, it was a great game. Yeah, I'm proud of the guys.”
Lodi had one more drive, but it stalled on the Vacaville 24-yard line with four straight incompletions.
“That was a great game,” Duenas said. “We gave ourselves opportunities, then we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times. And that was the difference.”
