The Lodi High football team battled in Friday's Sac-Joaquin Section playoff opener at Vacaville on Friday, but turnovers and a smashmouth Vacaville team proved to much in a 35-20 loss.

Vacaville, the No. 8 seed in Division II at 8-3, moves on to face top-seeded Manteca, while Lodi heads to the offseason, finishing with a 7-4 record.