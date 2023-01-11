The Lodi High girls soccer team lost a close one on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to St. Mary’s. Lodi’s lone goal came from Isabella Hawley in the second half.
Lodi (5-1-2, 0-1 in TCAL play) will host Tracy today at Don Rostomily Field.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
The Lodi High girls soccer team lost a close one on Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to St. Mary’s. Lodi’s lone goal came from Isabella Hawley in the second half.
Lodi (5-1-2, 0-1 in TCAL play) will host Tracy today at Don Rostomily Field.
Varsity girls: West 4, Tokay 0
The Tigers were shut out on Tuesday to fall to 5-6-1 (0-2 in the TCAL), and will play at St. Mary’s today.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 4, Bradshaw Christian 0
Ez Duarte, Julian Rodriguez and Miguel Navarro each scored in the Hawks’ victory on Tuesday as Liberty Ranch improved to 3-3 overall, and 1-0 in the Sierra Valley Conference.
Varsity boys: Galt 4, El Dorado 1
The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the SVC, and will host Liberty Ranch today.
Varsity girls: Galt 3, El Dorado 2
Morgan Erman scored a hat trick in Tuesday’s victory, scoring three goals with one assist from Bricelena Cortez. Goalkeeper Kylee Chapman tallied 10 saves in the victory.
Galt (7-3, 2-0 SVC) will play at Liberty Ranch today.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 3, Bradshaw Christian 0
Fatima Lopez, Libby Portello and Maryn Rogers each scored in the Hawks’ victory on Tuesday, with two assists from Fatima. Goalkeepers Zia Ruppert and Ariana Anaya each played a half to share the shutout, with 5 saves from Ruppert and 2 from Anaya.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys: Bradshaw Christian 42, Liberty Ranch 40
The Hawks outscored Bradshaw 16-9 in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t pull off the comeback on Tuesday.
Varsity boys: El Dorado 70, Galt 46
The Warriors dropped to 0-2 in SVC play with Tuesday’s loss, and will play at rival Liberty Ranch on Friday.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 59, Bradshaw Christian 18
The Hawks jumped out 20-6 after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way on Tuesday to improve to 14-2 overall and 2-0 in the SVC.
Girls basketball: El Dorado 43, Galt 31
The Warriors’ girls squad also lost, falling to 1-1 in SVC play. Galt will host Liberty Ranch on Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.