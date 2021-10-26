The Lodi High girls golf team qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament with a third-place finish with 430 as a team at the Division I Tournament on Monday at Rancho Murieta Country Club.
Freshman golfer Amelia Garibaldi won the tournament with a 2-under 71, the only under-par round of the field. ClaraGrace Plath followed with an 86, Reese Koenig carded an 88, Viviana Rojas a 92, Delaney Vasquez a 93 and Kerrie Nickel a 105.
The Flames finished behind Granite Bay and Pleasant Grove.
The Masters Tournament is next Monday at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton.