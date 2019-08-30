Now the action gets real for the Lodi High football team, and an honor is coming to one of its assistant coaches.
Today at the Grape Bowl at 7:15 p.m., Lodi will officially kick off its season against Ceres in a non-league game. The host Flames had their bye last week, and will play for the next 10 consecutive weeks.
“They are kind of restless,” said Lodi coach George Duenas of the players anxious to hit the field. “We have 30-something practices in without a game, so the guys are ready to get going.”
Lodi has 32 players on its roster. Some of those players are returning from last season in quarterback Logan Stout, running backs Angelo Zazzarino, Andreas Pappas and Myles Lozano. On the line, junior tight end Isaac Bishop and linemen Ethan Bronson, Sean Carpenter and Jonas Latteri-Brown are on the list.
Ceres (0-1), which lost to cross-town rival Central Valley 55-13 in their season opener Aug. 23, only has 16 players on its roster. One of its playmakers is quarterback Bryce Piatt, who completed 11 of 22 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ loss to the Hawks.
“They do have a couple of guys that can run the ball pretty well,” said Duenas, who scouted the Ceres-Central Valley game last week.
The last time Lodi saw action was at its own round-robin scrimmage at the Grape Bowl on Aug. 16. The Flames welcomed Galt, Patterson and River City of West Sacramento.
Before tonight’s game, Greg Bishop, offensive/defensive line coach for Lodi who is a 1989 Lodi High graduate, is going to have his high school football jersey, No. 73, retired. Bishop has been coaching both sides of the line for the last 20 seasons.
Prior to returning to his alma mater, the 6-foot-5 Bishop played offensive tackle for the New York Giants from 1993 until 1998. In the 1993 NFL Draft, Bishop was drafted in the fourth round, 93rd overall pick. In 1999 he played for the Atlanta Falcons, then retired. Bishop started in 67 of 101 NFL games. Bishop played at the University of the Pacific after he graduated from Lodi High.
“He’s coached myself and there are guys on our staff that he has coached,” said Duenas, a former Lodi football player who is a 2006 graduate. “He does so much for this program. I don’t think he understands how much of an impact he has on so many kids. He’s a pretty successful man, in my opinion.”
Tokay
For a second consecutive week, Tokay (0-1) plays on the road but a shorter trek.
Tokay plays at Bear Creek (0-1) at Podesto Field at 7:15 p.m. Roseville defeated Bear Creek 35-0 in their season opener Aug. 23.
On Friday, Sept. 6, Tokay will play its first home game at its renovated on-campus stadium, Hubbard Field, against Stagg (0-1), which entertains Atwater (1-0) tonight.
Tokay quarterback Jacob Varney completed 20 of 31 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in the season opener at Patterson, which defeated Tokay 48-14 on Aug. 23. Running back Joseph Filippini had 36 rushing yards on 16 carries and one of the Tigers’ touchdowns. On defense, Tokay linebacker Alan Becerril has 14 tackles.
Galt
One more home game at the renovated Warrior Stadium for Galt (1-0), which entertains Summerville today at 7 p.m.
Galt is looking to build momentum for two reasons. One, the Warriors’ 34-10 win over Woodland Christian in the home and season opener last week.
Two, Galt quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr., a senior who is a three-year starter, is 245 yards away from becoming the school’s all-time passing leader. He has 2,445 yards. The mark, set by Ryan Cox on the 2009 and 2010 Galt squads, is the leader at 2,690 yards.
In last week’s win over the Cardinals, Bulahan Jr. completed 8 of 18 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals in the win. Tight end Marcelo Lopez had four receptions for 86 yards and 12 tackles from his middle linebacker spot.
After tonight’s game, Galt will play three consecutive non-league games at Linden, followed by games against Valley of Sacramento at Cosumnes River College and Mira Loma, also of Sacramento.
Liberty Ranch
No more cupcake teams for Liberty Ranch (1-0), which will be tested by Center of Antelope (1-0) at Hawk Stadium today at 7:30 p.m.
The Hawks are facing a Cougars team that upset scored a 48-40 upset over Rio Linda (0-1), which won the California Interscholastic Federation Bowl 5-AA title in 2018 en route to a 13-2 record.
On offense, Hawks sophomore quarterback Aidan Carr made his debut against Johnson of Sacramento last week, completing 5 of 11 passes for 91 yards. Running back Isiah Ricci, a senior who didn’t play last season because of being academically ineligible, scored three touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards. Moving to defense, Liberty Ranch linebacker Rosalio Lopez has eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
In its two wins over Johnson, Liberty Ranch outscored the Warriors 88-6.
Liberty Ranch, which has suffered back-to-back losing seasons, will play three of its next four non-league games at home. But the Hawks are facing three teams that were in the 2018 Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.