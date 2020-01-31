The Lodi High boys soccer team notched a 4-2 victory over St. Mary’s on Friday to improve to 3-3-1 in Tri-City Athletic League play, and 5-10-1 overall.
After a St. Mary’s scored, Nico Loiseau evened the score with a goal for a 1-1 halftime score. Adolfo Sanchez scored early in the second half to give Lodi the league, followed by a Will Isquierdo goal on a penalty kick. Loiseau scored his second goal late in the game to seal the final score.
Joshua Moreno held down the goal in the first half, and Matt Phillips in the second, each with two saves, with Danny Maldonado and Edgar Lopez playing well in front of them.
Tokay 2, West 2
Edurado Guilen and Manuel Yepiz each scored a goal in the second half for Tokay (5-0-2 in the TCAL, 10-1-3), which saw West jump out to a 2-0 lead until the final 10 minutes of Friday’s game. Edurado Rodriguez and Jose Contreras each had an assist.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Lodi 56, West 55 in OT
Isaac Bishop scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Lodi in Friday’s overtime TCAL win. Stephano Casciaro had 13 points, Trevor Jackson 11 points and 10 rebounds, Nathan Shoup six points and Max Graves-Weil and Hayden Hildenbrand each had four points. Hildenbrand also had eight rebounds.
Modesto Christian 95, Tokay 43
Dallah Elk Kheidi scored 13 points to lead the Tigers, and Ryker Henne had 12 in Friday’s loss. Gurveer Badyal and Aiyaz Meir had 5 points each, Huzaifa Wasiq had 4, and Uriel Penaflor and J.P Preciado had 2 points each. Tokay is 0-8 in the TCAL.
Junior varsity
Lodi 47, West 38
Steven Whiting and Tony Rivera scored 10 points each to lead the Flames on Friday, along with 9 from Mason Stout, 7 from Carter Swicegood, 6 from Hayden Moreno, 3 from Kevin Dondero and 2 from Pierce DeAndreis.
Freshmen
Lodi 66, West 35
Brayden Stout led the Flames with 12 points in Friday’s victory, along with 10 from Connor Davis.
Chevy Martinez and Adrian Mendez-Maldanado each had 8 points, 6 from Jacob Ivey, 5 each from Matthew Schiess and Isaac Maldanado, 3 from Connor Moreno, 2 each from Hugo Balderama, Zachary Stephens, Christian Huerta and Hamza Ibrahim and 1 from Adam Shergill.