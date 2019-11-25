On Monday, the Lodi High girls and boys basketball teams hosted the Bear Creek High squads in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Foundation Games at The Inferno.
The Foundation Games have been played since the early 2000s. Admission to all of Monday’s basketball games in the section raises money for the A. Dale Lacky Scholarship and Women in Sports Conference.
The games, win or lose, do not count toward a team’s overall record.
New Lodi High girls basketball head coach Kelsi Meier, a 2009 Lodi graduate, made her official home debut on Monday. Meier, a physical education teacher in the Lodi Unified School District, was the Lodi junior varsity girls the last two seasons.
In the girls’ game, Bear Creek, coached by former Galt High girls basketball coach Eliza Dy, left The Inferno with a 54-28 win.
Bear Creek made it a clean sweep over Lodi in the boys’ game. The Bruins led from the first quarter en route to a 61-46 over the Flames.
Both the Tokay boys and girls basketball teams took part in the section’s Foundation Games, at Elk Grove. In the boys’ game, Elk Grove came away with a 65-44 win.
Other area high school basketball teams that were played on Monday was the Liberty Ranch boys and girls squads hosted Argonaut’s teams at The Hawks Nest. Hawks girls team lost 79-41.
On the other side of Galt, the Galt High boys and girls basketball teams welcomed the Holt Academy High teams, out of Stockton, to Warrior Gym. Lodi Academy entertained Sacramento Waldorf.
The boys’ only game was Elliot Christian hosting West Campus.