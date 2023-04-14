The Lodi High softball team took Lincoln to extra innings in Thursday’s TCAL game, but Lincoln scored a run in the bottom of the ninth to win 6-5.
Lodi (3-9, 2-4 TCAL) will host West on Tuesday at Lodi Softball Complex.
Varsity: Venture Academy 12, Elliot Christian 11
The Eagles scored six runs over the past two innings to tie Thursday’s CCAA game, but Venture Academy scored one in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win. Elliot (1-5, 0-3 CCAA) plays at Big Valley Christian next Wednesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Tokay vs. Lincoln
The Tigers lost both the boys and girls varsity meets against the Trojans on Thursday, by a score of 100-35 in the girls and 102-33 in the boys.
In the boys competition, Aiden Sweetman won the discus with a 108-foot, 9-inch throw, Jacob Ray won the high jump at 6 feet, 1 inch, Joshua Young won the pole vault at 13-6, and Marcelino Ruiz won the long jump at 19-2.
In varsity girls, Ariana Villareal won the shot put at 25-3, Kayleen Tuavao won the discus at 114-3, and Tuavao won the triple jump at 32-10.
