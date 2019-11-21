The Lodi Boosters of Boys/Girls Sports (BOBS) soccer teams competed in their first-ever recreational tournament in Fremont last weekend and came away as winners.
Of the six teams that played — three boys and three girls — two came out with championship wins. Three teams finished in second place and one team missed the playoff game by just one goal.
The first team was the U10 girls team, led by head coach Phillip Burks, finished the tournament as champions after losing their first game on Saturday. The team went 2-1, winning the championship game 3-1 over the Mustang U10 Lighting Strikes.
Then the U12 girls team, with head coach Miguel Garcia, dominated in the tournament. They outscored their opponents over the weekend 11-3 and went 4-0-0. But in the championship game, the local girls squad won but in a 15-round shootout.
Next was the U10 Boys team, led by head coach Nicolas Santoyo, went 1-2-1 over the weekend and took home 2nd place medals.
The U12 Boys team, with head coach Jason Parenti, finished in second place as well and went 2-2-0. Bullard Talent Ninjas won the championship over the Lodi squad.
Then the U14 Boys team, led by head coach Shana O’Boyle went 3-1-0 over the weekend, outscoring their opponents in the preliminary rounds 16-2. They met their match in the championship game against the International FC U14 Boys Club, which posted a 6-2 win.
Missing the playoffs the BOBS’ U14 girls squad, which went 0-0-3. Despite all the ties, the local squad only needed one more goal to earn a playoff berth.