The Tokay High boys wrestling team placed second at the Rod Gaines Invitational over the weekend at Tokay High, with one weight class winner in Josh Shinkle at 145 pounds.
Casa Grande won the 25-team tournament with 159 points, with Tokay second at 154. Calaveras (113.5), Armijo (88) and Linden (83) rounded out the top five teams.
Placing in the top six in their weight class for Tokay were Elias Castro (second at 113 pounds), Diego Alcantara (third at 113), Kain Canicosa (third at 138), Jesus Martinez (third at 160), Richard Mendonca (fourth at 195), Francisco Marin (fourth at 220), Marcus Mireles (fifth at 132), Hashir Arif (fifth at 138), Taven Jones (fifth at 170), and J.J. Mikbel (sixth in heavyweight).
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Lodi 57, Tracy 54
The Flames beat a league foe on Saturday to take third place in the Stagg Tournament in Stockton.
Asher Schroeder scored 14 points, Conner Davis had 12, Kevin Dondero had 7, Madden Luiz and Steven Whiting had 6 each, Brayden Stout had 5, Dylan Scott had 4 and Adan Alvarez had 3.
On Friday, the Flames lost 52-44 to Oakdale, with 17 points from Dondero, 9 from Whiting, 5 from Alvarez, 4 from Stout, 3 from Scott, and 2 each from Davis, Pierce Deandres and Schroeder.
Varsity girls
Manteca 45, Lodi 34
The Flames dropped to 0-6 with Thursday’s loss, with 16 points from Kayleigh Coberly, 8 from Reese Hohenthaner, 5 from Norah Mayer, 3 from Ashley Cunningham and 2 from Angelina Fugazi.
Lodi will play at Galt today.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 43, Linden 31
The Flames completed a 3-0 run to win the seventh-annual Chris Bunton JV Tournament with Friday’s win over Linden.
Luke Leggitt, Nathan Morse and Caden Andes each scored 7 to lead Lodi, along with 6 from Jacob Bechtold, 5 from Jordan Diaz, 3 each from Preston Plath and Seth Gritsch, 2 each from Cole Smalley and Joey Dockery, and 1 from Noah Silvia.
On Monday, the Flames took down Valley out of Sacramento by a 54-38 score, with 20 points from Leggitt, 10 from Diaz, 9 from Smalley, 4 from Dockery, 3 from Bechtold, and 2 each Connor Overbo, Preston Plath, Andes and Blake Goen.
Tokay 52, Chavez 38
Jayden Fakhouri led the Tigers with 18 points in Monday’s victory, along with 12 from Brock Sell, 8 from Lino Ruiz, 6 from Aiden Edwards, 4 from Hashir Khan, and 2 each from Zak Khan and Amit Gill.
Fakhouri and Sell scored 18 points each for the Tigers in Saturday’s 76-60 loss to Will C. Wood, along with 12 from Hashir Khan, 5 each from Gill and Edwards, and 2 from Munir.
Freshman boys
Lodi 47, Inderkum 45
The Flames edged out the host of the Inderkum Tigers Classic on Saturday, with 13 points from Giuseppe Guidi, 11 each from Tyler Carson and Jens Bennitt, 6 from Ryan Marini, 4 from Ale Sauseda and 2 from Jack Latteri.
On Friday, Lodi beat Christian Brothers 70-56, with 19 from Marini, 15 each from Carson and Latteri, 9 each from Guidi and Bennitt and 3 from Ricky O’Boyle.
Marini was the tournament MVP, with Carson named to the all-tournament team.
Tokay 60, Chavez 33
Maiher Dhaliwal led the Tigers with 22 points and 10 rebounds as they improved to 4-1 this season. John Carlo Agbayani added 12 points, while Wil Hubbart, Abdul Afsar and Jacob Ray had 6 points each.
On Saturday, Tokay beat Wood in Vacaville, with 13 points from Dhaliwal, 12 from Hubbart and 11 from Agbayani, and last Wednesday, Tokay dropped a 38-32 loss to East Union, with 11 points from Dhaliwal, 8 from Hubbart and 7 from Ray.
SOCCER
Varsity boys
Tokay 3, Sierra 3
The Tigers rallied from 2-0 down at halftime to tie on Monday, with Juan Magana and Anthony Santoyo scoring in the first five minutes of the second half. Brian Dominguez had Tokay’s third goal.
Carlos Pineda tallied the only assist for Tokay (1-1-2), and Eric Cahue had 7 saves. Tokay will host East Union today.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 7, Sierra 1
Jaime Magallanes scored twice in the TIgers’ victory Monday, with a goal and 3 assists from Alexander Trejo, a pair of assists from Efren Diego, a goal and an assist from Jason Willis, single goals from Bruno Carbajal, Bryan Zambrano and Ali Dougish, and an assist from Fortino Contreras.
Tokay’s JV squad is 3-2.