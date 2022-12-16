The Tokay High girls soccer team has a new coach, but a familiar one.
Tokay athletic director Jeff Johnston confirmed that the school made a change at the top of the program, but would not comment further on why Mark Whittock is no longer the head coach.
The new coach is Bailey Smith, who returns after coaching the team last season. The Tigers are 5-2-1 this season following Thursday’s scoreless tie against Bear Creek. Smith led the team to a 2-12-1 record in the 2021-22 season.
Varsity boys: Liberty-Brentwood 67, Lodi 63
The Flames lost in the opening round of the Riley Christiansen Memorial Classic on Thursday at Clayton Valley Charter. Brayden Stout led the Flames with 19 points, along with 15 from Matt Schiess, 13 from Asher Schroeder, 8 from Connor Davis, 5 from Zach Stephens and 3 from Connor Overbo.
Varsity girls: Lodi 1, Sierra 0
The Flames scored in the first half, with Farrah Bender successful on a Madison Fitzer assist, to improve to 5-0-1 on Thursday. Lodi played at Laguna Creek on Friday (results were not available at press time).
Varsity girls: Tokay 0, Bear Creek
The Tigers and the Bruins played to a scoreless tie on Thursday. Tokay (5-2-1) faced Edison on Friday.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 1, Ripon 1
Both teams scored in the first half of Thursday’s tie, with Maryn Rogers scoring for the Hawks on an Elliana Keiser assist.Ariana Anaya (6 saves) and Kennedy Arechiga (7 saves) split time at goalkeeper.
Liberty Ranch (1-2-3) will play at Tokay on Tuesday.
Varsity boys: Pleasant Grove 2, Galt 1
The Warriors dropped to 2-4-2 with Thursday’s loss. Galt opens league play at Rosemont on Jan. 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.