The Tokay High baseball teams swung a lot of bats in Tuesday’s victory over crosstown rival Lodi, racking up the hits and walks to win 17-6.
The win set up a showdown at 6 p.m. on Thursday back at Zupo Field, where the teams will finish their three-game series and the regular season. A Tokay win would leave the Tigers in sole possession of third place in the Tri-City Athletic League -- which sends three teams to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs -- while a Lodi win would leave the teams tied for the third spot and Lodi holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.
It will be a win-or-go-home challenge for both teams.
On Tuesday,Tokay had 11 hits and 11 walks, while holding Lodi to six hits and seven walks.And it didn’t take the Tigers long to jump ahead -- Tokay led 9-0 after half an inning.
Many of Tokay’s hits found holes in the defense for singles, with a Brock Sell double the only extra-base hit for the Tigers. Sell finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs, Matt Alagna was 2-for-3 with three runs, Campbell Kurkjian was 2-for-3, Matthew Casillas had a single, two RBIs and two runs, Cade Campbell had a single and three RBIs, Adam Koponen had a single and two RBIs, Ryan Oliveri had a single and three runs, and Cory Sugg had a single.
Cade Campbell got the win for Tokay, throwing four innings with six runs (one earned). Nick Anderson finished the last inning before the game was called for the 10-run rule.
On Monday, it was Lodi with the big bats as the Flames opened the series with an 11-2 victory.
Lodi racked up 12 hits in the win, with a home run from Nathan Sherbondy and a 3-for-3, four-RBI day from Sean Kennedy.
Sherbondy finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, one of Kennedy’s hits was a double, Dominic Brassesco and Dylan Bartlett each went 2-for-3 with three runs, and Kenny Blankenship and Andrew Wright each singled.
On the mound, Wright started for Lodi and went six innings, with 10 strikeouts against three hits, four walks and two runs (zero earned). Blankenship finished the game with a scoreless inning.
For Tokay, Cade Campbell hit a double, Brett Graddy and Alagna each hit RBI singles, and Ryan Oliveri and Matthew Casillas each singled. Cory Sugg started the game, striking out six in four innings of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.