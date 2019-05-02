The Lodi High baseball team won its second game against Tracy High in three days, taking a 4-0 win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday behind a 2-hit shutout by Jonathan Charboneau.
Charboneau struck out six and gave up no walks.
At the plate, Omar Plascencia, Angelo Zazzarino, Fidel Ulloa and Myles Lozano each had two singles, Logan Stout had a double, and Charboneau and Jeffery Werder had a single each as the Flames improved to 20-4 and 10-1 in TCAL play.
St. Mary’s 5, Tokay 2
Joseph Barnhardt hit a pair of doubles and Ryan Lew had a triple, but the Tigers had trouble putting it together in Wednesday’s loss.
Colby Baker and Ryker Henne had singles, and Baker pitched four innings with three runs allowed before giving way to Josh Anderson, who finished the last three innings.
Junior varsity
Tracy 4, Lodi 2
The Flames had four hits in Wednesday’s loss, with singles from Isaac Snyder, Tyler Meehleis, Chase Devine and Carson Devine, with runs from Carson Devine and Vinny Montgomery.
St. Mary’s 11, Tokay 1
Robbie Eichler went 2-for-3 with a run, and Ryan Sugg had a double, but the Tigers weren’t table to take control in Wednesday’s loss.
RJ Johnson and AJ O’Grodnick had single, with an RBI from O’Grodnick.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Galt 15, Bradshaw Christian 5
The Warriors’ offense exploded on Wednesday, with 14 hits and six walks in a blowout victory.
Emily McCalla went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, Haley Sanchez had two doubles and two runs, Alyssa Hardwick went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs, Samantha Graham was 2-for-3 with three runs, Sophia Pate had a double and an RBI, and Rachel Vermeltfoort, Neveah Pate and Natalie Torres had singles.