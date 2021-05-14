In a day that saw a handful of Lodi vs. Tokay matchups, the Lodi boys water polo team made a splash with a 27-5 victory over the Tigers at Tokay High on Thursday.
Lodi’s Victor Plunkett led all scorers, putting seven on the board, while teammates J.T. Isola, Nathan Larson, Braden Endter, Anthony Celli and Dane Cranford each scored four.
In the cage, Lodi’s Ryan Streyle blocked seven shots.
The game was more than just a rivalry, it was a sibling rivalry. Tokay senior Zach Larson, who scored four of the Tigers’ goals, is the older brother of Lodi sophomore Nathan Larson.
Lucas Nathan scored Tokay’s other goal.
Lodi improved to 6-2, and will finish the season with a COVID makeup game on Saturday against St. Mary’s.
The players will have a short amount of time after the season, but preparations for the regular fall season will begin soon, according to Lodi coach Dan Christy.
“A couple of months off, then right back at it,” Christy said.
Boys tennis: Lodi 6, Tokay 3
The Flames and Tigers tied through the singles matches, but Lodi swept the doubles matches for a team victory on Thursday at Tokay High.
Lodi gained singles victories from Matt Marini, 6-1, 6-4 over Nic Hillary at No. 1, Jaden Coughlin, 6-3, 6-3 over Jacob Hallstrom at No. 5 and Ben Ky, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 over Cameron Robles at No. 6, while Tokay gained points from Eli Madrigal, 6-3, 6-4 over Austin Clayworth at No. 2, Seth Cunha, 6-2, 6-2 over Jackson Konz at No. 3 and Nick Merrill, 6-0, 6-1 over Grayden Kettleman at No. 4.
In the doubles matches, Lodi’s Luke Fugate and Hayden Hildenbrand beat Diego Ballastra and Harman Batth 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 and Mason Ehlers and Tim Cribb beat Mattia Amato and Brett Rupet 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2. The No. 3 doubles match was a default to Lodi with not enough Tokay players.
The Flames finished the season with a 4-6 record, including a sweep of its matches against Tokay, in Jacob Neal’s first season at the helm. The Flames returned three players this year, and will lose 14 seniors this year, including three four-year tennis players in Marini, Clayworth and Cribb.
Girls golf: Lodi 219, Tokay 260
Lodi High’s Amelia Garibaldi shot a 37 for the match low in Thursday’s dual match at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club, with teammate Reese Koenig right behind her at 38.
Desiree Vasquez (45), Alison Ky (47) and Meagan Ky (52) rounded out the scoring for Lodi.
For the Tigers, Mariko Hashimoto and Emma Jellen led with a 49 each, followed by Annika Hauschildt with a 53, Samantha Hittle with a 54 and Hannah Hauschildt with a 55.
Lodi finished the season with a 12-0 record, and 10-0 in the TCAL.
Girls water polo: Lodi 15, Tokay 2
Sarah Campbell and Shelby Richardson scored three goals each to lead the Flames in victory on Thursday, along with two each from Morgan Vice, Kenna Dooley and Lydia Campbell, and one each from Jenna Bigelow, Emily Engle and Holly Wilson.
For Tokay, Audrey Van Ruiten scored both of the Tigers’ goals, and Julianna Barron notched six saves.
Lodi goalkeepers Abigail Rusch and Campbell combined for seven saves.
Boys wrestling: Lodi 33, St. Mary’s 27
The Flames’ Preston Izaguirre (154 pound class), Christian Zamora (184) and Sean Carpenter (heavyweight) each won by pin, while Carter Simpson earned a 7-1 decision at 134.
Boys basketball: West 88, Tokay 68
Quentin Thompson led the Tigers with 17 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 15 from Atticus Salazar and 13 from Uriel Penaflor.
In Tokay’s previous game, a 55-46 loss to Tracy, Thompson led with 18 points, with eight from Isaiah Gee and seven from Salazar.
Correction
In Thursday’s edition of the News-Sentinel, the win in the JV girls race was attributed to the wrong runner. Tokay’s Brooke Frisk won the race at 13:43, with Emma Shackelford second at 13:45.