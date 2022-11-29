The Lodi High boys basketball team won its Foundation game on Monday, beating Bear Creek 71-60.
The Foundation game is a preseason game that does not count toward a team’s maximum number of games and does not count in the team’s season standing. Proceeds go toward the Sac-Joaquin Section’s scholarship fund.
Brayden “Bubba” Stout led the Flames with 21 points in Monday’s win, with Matt Schiess (15 points) and Asher Schroeder (13 points) also in double digits.
Connor Davis added 9 points, Matt Shinn had 5, Zach Stephens and Nathan Morse had 3 points each, and Connor Overbo had 2 points.
On Nov. 23, the Flames lost 73-40 to Vacaville. Nathan Morse led the Flames with 8 points, along with 7 points from Asher Schroeder, 6 from Matthew Schiess, 5 each from Matt Shinn and Connor Overbo, 3 from Zach Stephens, and 2 each from Conner Moreno, Cole Smalley and Connor Davis.
