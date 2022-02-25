The Liberty Ranch boys basketball team pulled away late to win the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship 68-57 over Venture Academy on Friday.
The top-seeded Hawks outscored No. 6 Venture Academy 25-13 in the final quarter.
After a close game, Venture rallied in the third quarter to take a 44-43 lead, but the Hawks tied the game on a Drew Fischer free throw, then took the lead on buckets by Fischer and Cody Smith. Venture tied the game one last time, at 50-50, in the fourth quarter, but Smith Nathan Nelson drained a 3-pointer to give the Hawks the lead for good.
The victory gave Liberty Ranch (25-5) its first section title in five tries, after they lost in the title game in 2013, 2015, 2019 and 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state playoffs.
Speaking to state playoffs, Liberty Ranch will get another chance as the top five divisions send all four semifinalists to the NorCal bracket.