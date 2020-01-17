Isaac Bishop had a double-double for the Lodi High boys basketball team, but Lincoln ran away with a 69-46 win in Tri-City Athletic League action in Stockton on Friday.
Bishop, a junior forward, had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Logan Stout and Hayden Hildenbrand each had six points for Lodi, Stephano Casciaro, Andreas Pappas and Nathan Shoup each had five, Julius Latteri four, Jason Berry and Ethan Bronson each had two and Stephanos Pappas one.
West 67, Tokay 41
The Tigers stayed winless in TCAL play with Friday’s loss, dropping to 0-4 and 3-18 overall.
Ryker Henne led Tokay with 18 points and 8 rebounds, Huzaifa Wasiq had 9 points and 4 boards, Aiyaz Meir had 6 points, Dallah El Kheidi had 4 points and 7 rebounds, J.P Preciado had 3 points, and Gurveer Badyal and Zane Patton had 1 each.
Junior varsity
Lincoln 52, Lodi 40
Tony Rivera scored a double-double in Friday’s loss, with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Opther contributors were Hayden Moreno with 5 points, Adan Alvarez with 3, four players with 2 each (Dylan Scott, Carter Swicegood, Pierce DeAndreis and Kevin Dondero) and Mason Stout with 1.
Freshmen
Lincoln 59, Lodi 58, 2 OT
Connor Davis had a double-double in Friday’s marathon loss, with 25 points and 23 rebounds. Brayden Stout added 14 points, Tarek Maier had 6, Matthew Schiess, Zachary Stephens and Adam Shergill had 3 each, and Isaac Maldanado and Chevy Martinez had 2 each.