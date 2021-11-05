The last Lodi High football team to advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section was the 2011 squad, which went 5-5 and qualified, only to lose 48-13 to Buhach Colony in the first round.
The year before that, the Flames went to the Division I semifinals.
Now, the 2021 Flames sport a 7-3 record and a ninth seed in the SJS D-II playoff bracket. The Flames will travel to play No. 8 Downey (9-1) tonight in Modesto.
Playoff berths have come few and far between for the Flames.
“I think it’s kind of big for the program, but in general, playoffs is hard to get into,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “We can count on two hands for the city of Lodi to have a high school team in the playoffs. I was looking on my own, and this is the fourth time that I’ve been alive that Lodi has been to the playoffs.”
Duenas was lucky enough to play on a playoff Lodi team, as a guard and defensive tackle on the 2005 squad that went to the Division I quarterfinals. Two current members of the coaching staff, Greg Bishop and Keith Mettler, were on the staff during the 2010 and ’11 teams.
When it comes to getting past the first round, Downey presents a unique challenge, with a prolific spread offense orchestrated by veteran coach Jeremy Plaa and conducted by quarterback Conner Stoddard. The junior gunslinger has completed 59% of his passes for 2,217 yards, and 30 touchdowns against 5 interceptions.
“We moved some guys around defensively to put our most athletic guys out there. They like to throw it around,” Duenas said. “We’ve been working on 7-on-7 stuff, working on our coverages. We feel we have a good shot to be able to run the ball offensively, so we have to be able to manage the clock and control the ball. I feel like it’s a good matchup for us this week.”
Lodi will employ, as it has all season, a bevy of dangerous running backs, from the battering ram of Richard Powell to the shiftiness of Bradley Jenkins and Brayden Stout, and the speed of Maceo McDowell, to name just a few.
The winner will get a shot at top-seeded Central Catholic, which went 9-1 and won the always-tough Valley Oak League.
“We’re just excited,” Duenas said. “We had a good week of practice, and hopefully we can give ourselves a chance to play another week. Show people we belong here.”
Meanwhile, No. 7 Liberty Ranch (6-3) is preparing to host a first-round game against No. 10 Gustine (3-6) in Division VI. The Reds, out of the Southern League, employ a shifting offensive attack that can change from week to week, according to Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh.
The winner will travel to play at No. 2 Argonaut (7-3) in Jackson.