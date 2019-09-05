On Thursday, the Tokay High girls tennis team got its season off the right way.
Hosting Bear Creek in a Lodi Unified School District and non-league match, Tokay posted a 6-3 win over the visiting Bruins. Five of the Tigers’ singles players won their matches, while their top doubles team produced a victory as well.
Madison Lozano, Tokay’s No. 1 singles player, swept Lizbeth Gonzalez 6-3, 6-2. Madison Gallardo, who is the Tigers’ No. 2 singles player, went three sets but pulled out a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over Bear Creek’s Jazlyn Bo.
In the battle of the No. 4s, Tokay’s Natalie Robison also went three sets to beat Sydney Silveria 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Cecilia Enenkel, the Tigers’ No. 5 player, breezed past Tiffani Ante 6-3, 6-0. Keilly Zamora, Tokay’s No. 6 player, won her first-ever high school tennis match, beating Christine Veniegas 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The Tigers’ doubles team of Riley Burgess-Carolina Delgado beat the Bruins’ Kiarrah Dixon-Megan Mangrumin three sets at 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
Lodi 8, Elk Grove 1
In Wednesday’s home contest, Lodi (3-0) won five of its singles matches and all three doubles’ contests.
The Flames’ singles winners were Benedetta Piotti, a foreign exchange student from Italy and Julia Butaev, who is another foreign exchange student from Germany. Other Lodi winners were Anna Spaletta, Mary Barnes and CiCi Chinchiollo. Each of them won in two sets.
Lodi’s No. 1 doubles team of Lia Spaletta-Maredith Peck joined the No. 2 team of Larisa Johnston-Ally Clayworth and No. 3 of Victoria Eaton-Claire Plath winning each of their matches in straight sets.