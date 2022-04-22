The Tokay High baseball team suffered a 9-3 loss at the hands of St. Mary’s on Thursday, but still held on to the top spot in the Tri-City Athletic League with Lodi’s game against Tracy cancelled.
Tokay is 6-2 in league play (13-8 overall) and Lodi is 5-2 (13-7 overall).
St. Mary’s scored all of its runs across the second and third innings, and held the Tigers to one in the first and two in the fourth.
Brett Graddy went 2-for-3 with a double for Tokay, Campbell Kurkjian had a home run and two RBIs, and Brock Sell and Matthew Casillas each singled.
Tokay met St. Mary’s for the series finale on Friday. Results weren’t available at press time.
SOFTBALL
Tracy 13, Tokay 9
The Tigers dropped a high-scoring TCAL game on Wednesday, despite a two-double day from Chloe Alaniz, who finished with two RBIs and two runs.
Rachel Shannon was 2-for-3 with two runs, Emma Misasi was 2-for-2, Rachel Gibbons went 2-for-4, Kailey Collette was 2-for-5, and the Tigers had singles from Carmen Gallo, Madison Schneider, Jasmin Rocha and Kailey Cross.
Tokay will face off against Lodi on Monday, 3:30 p.m. at Lodi Softball Complex. Lodi dropped a 3-1 decision against Lincoln on Wednesday.
